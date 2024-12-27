No. 20 Colorado cherishing matchup with No. 17 BYU in Alamo Bowl as Sanders, Hunter complete careers

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Colorado is relishing the chance to end its season on a high note regardless of the…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Colorado is relishing the chance to end its season on a high note regardless of the outcome of the Valero Alamo Bowl.

While a number of teams are shuffling their roster with players opting out of bowl games to enter the transfer portal or prepare for the NFL Draft, the Buffaloes have their entire two-deep roster available.

No. 20 Colorado (9-3, No. 23 CFP) will face the 17th-ranked BYU Cougars (10-2, No. 17 CFP) in the Alamo Bowl on Saturday.

“We appreciate every single moment,” Buffaloes linebacker B.J. Green said. “This group of guys will never be together again. You have to appreciate that stuff. Football is supposed to be a fun sport. I feel a lot of time these days people have turned it into a job, and it’s not supposed to be that.”

Colorado coach Deion Sanders honored his players’ commitment by securing additional disability insurance coverage for his team, including record coverage for his star duo of Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and quarterback son Shedeur.

Many scouting services have Sanders rated as the top quarterback in this year’s draft, but he didn’t want to sit out and miss his final game with the Buffaloes.

“It’s about cherishing the moment,” Sanders said. “It’s about knowing this is the final collegiate game, and each and every game we left it all out there. There’s no regret. I don’t ever want to go anywhere with regret, so that’s the thing.”

Sanders is also looking forward to competing against BYU’s stellar defense. The Cougars had 12 different players record an FBS-best 20 interceptions this season.

“(It’s) very hard to find a flaw when it comes to them because of the way they go about their business … the way they’re able to move and react different ways,” Shedeur said. “You don’t know who is doing what, you know, so they have a great scheme. They have a great everything. I’m very blessed for my final collegiate game to go against that type of challenge.”

The Cougars face a similar challenge.

Shedeur Sanders completed 337 of 454 passes for 3,926 yards and 35 touchdowns. Hunter had 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.

“Difficult matchup,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. “The goal is to try to stop everybody, but I don’t know if you can do that with all the weapons they have.”

Air apparent

Top quarterback prospect Julian “JuJu” Lewis is working with Shedeur Sanders and Colorado this week just days after completing his high school career.

Lewis, rated as the No. 2 recruit by ESPN for the Class of 2025, enrolled at Colorado after graduating early from Carrolton (Ga.) High School.

Lewis completed 30 of 42 passes for 333 yards and two touchdowns as Carrolton lost 38-24 to Grayson in the Georgia High School State Championship on Dec. 19.

Lewis will vie for starting quarterback on Colorado’s high-powered offense next season with Sanders leaving for the NFL.

Long time no see

This is the 13th matchup between Colorado and BYU but the first since 1988.

Ty Detmer, who won the Heisman in 1990, rallied the Cougars past the Buffaloes 20-17 in the ’88 Freedom Bowl.

Colorado leads the series 8-3-1.

Heisman hardware

Hunter is the second player to compete in the Alamo Bowl directly after winning the Heisman Trophy.

A few weeks after receiving the Heisman Trophy in 2011, quarterback Robert Griffin III led Baylor to a 67-56 victory over Washington in the Alamo Bowl. The Bears set a bowl record for the most points and total yards (777) and combined with the Huskies to set an NCAA record for most combined points in regulation.

Sharing the wealth

BYU had 17 different players score touchdowns this season. The Cougars are the nation’s only team with four special teams touchdowns — three kickoff returns and one punt return for a score.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.