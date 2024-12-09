No. 11 Alabama and Michigan match up in the ReliaQuest Bowl

ReliaQuest Bowl: No. 11 Alabama (9-3) vs. Michigan (7-5), Dec. 31 at 12 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds: Alabama…

ReliaQuest Bowl: No. 11 Alabama (9-3) vs. Michigan (7-5), Dec. 31 at 12 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Alabama by 11.5.

KEY MATCHUP

The Crimson Tide have the 41st-ranked rushing offense in the FBS (182.7 yards per game). They take on the Wolverines’ third-ranked rushing defense, which gives up 92.6 on the ground per game.

Michigan has the No. 111 scoring offense in the FBS (22.3 points per game), and will be facing the 10th-ranked defense in college football (Alabama gives up 17.3 ppg).

LAST GAME

Alabama defeated Auburn 28-14. Jalen Milroe threw for 256 yards on 18-of-24 attempts (75.0%) with no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 17 times for 104 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Jamarion Miller carried the ball 28 times for 84 yards. Germie Bernard had seven receptions for 111 yards.

Michigan won 13-10 over Ohio State. Davis Warren threw for 62 yards on 9-of-16 attempts (56.2%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Kalel Mullings had 116 rushing yards on 32 carries and one touchdown. Peyton O’Leary had one reception for 18 yards.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Alabama: Milroe has 2,652 passing yards (221 per game) while completing 65.9% of passes (189 for 287), with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has 719 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns (eighth in CFB), averaging 59.9 per game. Ryan Williams has 45 receptions for 857 yards (71.4 per game) and has eight touchdowns.

Michigan: Warren has 1,126 passing yards (112.6 per game) while completing 63.5% of passes (125 for 197), with six touchdowns and nine interceptions. Mullings has 185 carries for 948 rushing yards (79 per game) and 12 touchdowns. Colston Loveland has 56 receptions for 582 yards (52.9 per game) and has five touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

Alabama has outscored opponents by 18.2 points per game this season, and Michigan has outscored opponents by 1.8 per game.

Alabama has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (16th-best with 35.5 points per game) and scoring defense (10th-best with 17.3 points allowed per game) this season.

Michigan’s run defense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks third-best in college football with 92.6 yards surrendered per contest. In terms of offense, it is generating 160.7 rushing yards per game, which ranks 70th.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.