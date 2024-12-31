No. 1 Oregon faces Ohio State in Rose Bowl as Big Ten foes battle again for spot in CFP semifinals

No. 6 Ohio State (11-2, CFP No. 8 seed) vs. No. 1 Oregon (13-0, CFP No. 1 seed), Wednesday, 5…

No. 6 Ohio State (11-2, CFP No. 8 seed) vs. No. 1 Oregon (13-0, CFP No. 1 seed), Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST (ESPN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Ohio State by 2 1/2.

Series record: Ohio State leads 9-2.

What’s at stake?

The oldest bowl game will decide a berth in the semifinals of the newly expanded 12-team College Football Playoff. The recent history between Ducks and Buckeyes has been of the high-stakes variety, beginning in the 2010 Rose Bowl, continuing in the first title game of the four-team CFP after the 2014 season, and carrying over to their first meeting as Big Ten foes in a thrilling 32-31 Oregon win at Autzen Stadium on Oct. 12. That game was decided by big plays from Ducks QB Dillon Gabriel as a passer and runner, plus some clever gamesmanship from head coach Dan Lanning that has since been outlawed. That victory helped propel Oregon to a conference title in its first season, defeating Penn State 45-37 on Dec. 7. The Buckeyes expected their second crack to come in Indianapolis, but were sidetracked by a shocking rivalry loss to Michigan. Ohio State bounced back by crushing Tennessee 42-17 in a CFP first-round game on Dec. 21.

Key matchup

Ohio State wide receivers Emeka Egbuka and Jeremiah Smith vs. Oregon’s secondary. What a difference a game makes, as the Buckeyes went from stubbornly running into a brick wall against the Wolverines to letting their dynamic passing offense take over to throttle the Volunteers. Smith had six receptions for 103 yards and two touchdowns in that rout to extend a record-breaking freshman campaign, and Egbuka added five grabs for 81 yards. Oregon doesn’t have a starting defensive back bigger than 5-foot-11, but they are aggressive. Tysheem Johnson leads the group with three interceptions, and Nikko Reed and Dontae Manning had key picks against the Nittany Lions.

Players to watch

Ohio State: QB Will Howard threw for a season-high 326 yards and two touchdowns against the Ducks, but all his good work was undone when he slid on the last play of the game and time expired. Coming off a strong showing against Tennessee with 311 yards and two touchdowns against one interception, Howard will get a chance to make amends for the sequence he described at media day as a “nightmare.”

Oregon: WR Tez Johnson. After missing time in November because of a shoulder injury, Johnson looked like himself by making 11 catches for 181 yards and a touchdown versus Penn State to earn Most Valuable Player honors. His 48-yard scoring reception with 1:17 remaining in the half capped a dominant second quarter for the Ducks versus the Buckeyes, one of three plays of 40 yards or longer for Johnson this season.

Facts & figures

Oregon is 12-1 when ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25, including a 6-0 record in road or neutral-site games. … Ohio State is playing in the Rose Bowl for the 17th time and has a 9-7 record in the “Granddaddy of Them All,” including wins over Oregon in 1958 and 2010. … Gabriel will make his 63rd collegiate start, extending his FBS record. … The Buckeyes have the best scoring defense in the FBS, allowing 11.4 points per game. They also lead the nation in total defense (242.2) and pass defense (141.2). … Ducks DE Matayo Uiagalelei ranks second in the Big Ten with 10 1/2 sacks. He had the only sack by either team when Oregon and Ohio State played earlier this year. … Gabriel and Howard are tied for second nationally in completion percentage at 73.2%.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.