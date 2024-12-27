Nebraska returns to the bowl season at a familiar place (but only to its oldest fans)

The last time Nebraska sat out the bowl season for seven years in a row, the Big 12 was still…

The last time Nebraska sat out the bowl season for seven years in a row, the Big 12 was still the Big 8, the 10 schools in the Big Ten didn’t include the Cornhuskers, and Yankee Stadium was still the House that Ruth Built.

That slump ended with an appearance in the short-lived Gotham Bowl at the original Yankee Stadium. The ballpark has been replaced, and so has the bowl game played in it.

The Huskers (6-6) will play Boston College (7-5) in the Pinstripe Bowl on Saturday, ending the longest active bowl drought in any of the power conferences. Nebraska last appeared in the postseason in 2016, a stretch of losing seasons that was its longest in more than 60 years.

“It’s been a while,” athletic director Troy Dannen said after accepting the bowl invitation.

The trip ends Nebraska’s longest bowl drought since the one that ended in 1961. The program would go on to postseason appearances in 56 of the next 60 years, including a 35-year streak that included four national championships.

“Nebraska has a great, storied history,” Dannen said. “A lot of people are making references back to the Gotham Bowl in ’62, which is the last time Nebraska was in the city. For our fans to get back into the bowl mix again, to get to do it in the city in December, there is something special.”

After beating Wisconsin last month to gain bowl eligibility, coach Matt Rhule said he wants Husker fans to be thinking big again.

“This will be the last time we ever celebrate six wins,” he said.

Keying the Huskers’ turnaround is quarterback Dylan Raiola, who has thrown for almost 2,600 yards and 12 touchdowns as a freshman. More importantly, Raiola has reaffirmed his desire to stay in Lincoln while almost two dozen of his teammates entered the transfer portal, including running backs Dante Dowdell and Gabe Ervin, defensive lineman Jimari Butler and linebacker Princewill Umanmielen.

Cornerback Tommi Hill (foot), offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua (shoulder) and receiver Isaiah Neyor (opt out) have said they will sit out the Pinstripe Bowl, leaving a depleted roster to face an Eagles team that lost coaches after last season and changed quarterbacks in the middle of this one.

After a victory over SMU in last year’s Fenway Bowl, Jeff Hafley left to become the defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers and was replaced by former Penn State and Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien.

O’Brien has the Eagles on the verge of what would be their first eight-win season since linebacker Luke Kuechly led them to an 8-5 mark in 2009. This year’s defense is led by lineman Donovan Ezeiruaku, a consensus All-American and the winner of the Hendricks Award for the best defensive end.

“The guy just had a special, special year,” O’Brien said, standing in front of a wall of Eagles who went on to play in the NFL. “His picture will be up here soon.”

The Eagles switched quarterbacks midseason, with Florida International transfer Grayson James replacing Thomas Castellanos, who started 20 games over the past two years. After losing to SMU in his first start, James led BC to wins over North Carolina and Pittsburgh to end the regular season.

Christmas in the city

As part of their trip to New York, the teams will hit all the Christmas highlights: Checking out the tree at Rockefeller Center, seeing the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall, visiting the Sept. 11 memorial and the Statue of Liberty. The captains and head coaches will ring the bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

The Huskers will practice at the New York Giants’ stadium and at Fordham’s field, with one walkthrough in Central Park and another at Yankee Stadium.

“We aren’t going there for an experience. We are going there to win the game,” Rhule said. “We will have experiences along the way.”

Nebraska is celebrating the end of its bowl drought by bringing around 150 members of the marching band, cheerleaders and others to root on the team.

“It’s also going to be a new experience for everybody else that gets to be a part of this,” Dannen said. “The band, for Pete’s sakes, is going to be on the field in Yankee Stadium. Who would have imagined when you signed up as a freshman, when you signed up for band at the University of Nebraska, that this is something you get to do in your career?”

O’Brien was also looking forward to experiencing the city’s culinary scene.

“I’m looking forward to eating. I enjoy eating. I know the restaurants and all those things are great,” said the Boston native who has never been to Yankee Stadium. “I think it’s going to be a cool four or five days in New York City. I’m looking forward to the whole thing.”

