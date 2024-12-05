Nation’s top-ranked offensive line prospect says he will play for Tennessee

KNOXVLLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee landed the top-rated offensive line prospect in the 2025 recruiting class when David Sanders announced…

KNOXVLLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee landed the top-rated offensive line prospect in the 2025 recruiting class when David Sanders announced on Thursday he would play for the Volunteers.

The offensive tackle from Providence Day School in Charlotte, North Carolina, revealed his plans on SEC Network’s “The Paul Finebaum Show.” Sanders is the nation’s No. 1 offensive lineman and No. 5 overall recruit, according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports.

Sanders verbally committed to Tennessee in August, but he didn’t sign Wednesday on the opening day of the early signing period amid reports that he was considering Ohio State.

__

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.