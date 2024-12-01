Michigan upsets No. 2 Ohio State 13-10

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dominic Zvada kicked a 21-yard field goal with 45 seconds left and Michigan stunned No. 2…

Late in the game, Kalel Mullings broke away for a 27-yard run, setting up the Wolverines (7-5, 5-4) at Ohio State’s 17-yard line with two minutes remaining. The drive stalled at the 3, and Zvada came on for the chip shot.

Ohio State (10-2, 7-2, No. 2 CFP) got the ball back but couldn’t move it, with Will Howard throwing incomplete on fourth down to seal the Wolverines’ fourth straight win over their bitter rival.

This loss might have been the toughest of those four for Ohio State because the Wolverines were unranked and were wrapping up a disappointing season. The Buckeyes were supposed to win, but records rarely mean much when these two teams meet.

No. 1 OREGON 49, WASHINGTON 21

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and No. 1 Oregon closed out an undefeated regular season with a victory over Washington.

Oregon, also ranked atop the College Football Playoff rankings, had already locked up a spot in next weekend’s Big Ten title game. The Ducks will face Penn State, which defeated Maryland 44-7 earlier Saturday. Ohio State’s 13-10 loss to Michigan helped the Nittany Lions secure a berth.

Gabriel completed 16 of 23 passes for 209 yards, and Jordan James ran for 99 yards and two scores for the Ducks (12-0, 9-0).

Oregon finished the regular season without loss for the first time since 2010, when it was undefeated heading into the BCS national championship game.

No. 3 TEXAS 17, No. 20 TEXAS A&M 7

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Quintrevion Wisner ran for a career-high 186 yards and Quinn Ewers threw a touchdown pass to lead No. 3 Texas to a win over 20th-ranked archrival Texas A&M, sending the Longhorns to the Southeastern Conference championship game.

Texas (11-1, 7-1 SEC, No. 3 CFP) will face No. 7 Georgia next Saturday in Atlanta for the SEC title, with the winner getting a first-round bye in the 12-team College Football Playoff.

The highly anticipated return of this rivalry, which dates to the 1890s, had all the hype of a heavyweight title bout. It looked to be headed for a blowout after Texas raced to a 17-0 halftime lead.

But Ewers turned the ball over in the red zone on consecutive possessions to keep the Aggies in the game, the first giveaway an interception that Will Lee III returned 93 yards for a touchdown.

Texas A&M (8-4, 5-3, No. 20 CFP) had a shot to cut the lead to three with about 4 1/2 minutes remaining, but Ethan Burke dropped Amari Daniels for a 3-yard loss on fourth-and-goal from the 1. The Longhorns stopped the Aggies on three fourth downs on the night.

No. 4 PENN ST. 44, MARYLAND 7

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Drew Allar threw for a touchdown and ran for another score as No. 4 Penn State beat Maryland and advanced its first Big Ten championship game since 2016.

Nick Singleton ran for two touchdowns, Beau Pribula rushed for a TD and tossed a scoring pass to Tyseer Denmark, and star tight end Tyler Warren caught at TD pass for the Nittany Lions (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten, No. 4 CFP), who will face No. 1 Oregon for the Big Ten title in Indianapolis on Saturday with a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff at stake.

Penn State’s path to the conference title game was cleared when Michigan beat No. 2 Ohio State 13-10 in Columbus, Ohio.

Maryland’s MJ Morris was 14 for 24 passing for 112 yards with three interceptions. Running back Roman Hemby gained 64 yards on 13 carriers for the Terps.

No. 5 NOTRE DAME 49, SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 34

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Christian Gray returned an interception 99 yards for a touchdown with 3:39 to play, Xavier Watts returned another interception 100 yards for a score with 1:18 left, and No. 5 Notre Dame punched its ticket to the College Football Playoff with its 10th consecutive victory, over Southern California.

Riley Leonard threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another score for the Fighting Irish (11-1), who completed an impressive regular season by holding off the persistent Trojans (6-6) for their sixth win in the last seven editions of this famed intersectional rivalry.

Notre Dame led 35-21 early in the fourth quarter, but Ja’Kobi Lane made the second of his three touchdown catches for the Trojans with 8:43 left.

After USC stopped the Irish offense, Jayden Maiava moved the Trojans to the Notre Dame 21 for a shot at a tying score — but Gray kept his feet after an acrobatic interception of a goal-line pass intended for Kyron Hudson, and the sophomore returned it all the way down the USC sideline.

No. 7 TENNESSEE 36, VANDERBILT 23

NASH.VILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nico Iamaleava threw for 257 yards and four touchdowns rallying No. 7 Tennessee from a 14-point deficit within the first five minutes to rout in-state rival Vanderbilt.

The Volunteers (10-2, 6-2 Southeastern Conference; No. 8 CFP) needed a big victory to impress the College Football Playoff committee enough to earn a home playoff game in December.

They beat Vanderbilt (6-6, 3-5) for a sixth straight season.

Better yet, they rebounded from a nightmare start giving up the first 14 points by scoring 29 straight points. They led 24-17 at halftime on Iamaleava’s first three TD passes.

Junior Sherrill returned the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown for Vanderbilt to stun a mostly orange crowd. Dylan Sampson fumbled on the Vols’ second play from scrimmage, and Sedrick Alexanader’s 4-yard TD run on a 26-yard drive put Vandy up 14-0 quickly.

SYRACUSE 42, No. 8 MIAMI 38

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle McCord and Syracuse knocked No. 6 Miami out of Atlantic Coast Conference title contention — and possibly ended the Hurricanes’ College Football Playoff hopes — by rallying from a 21-0 deficit for a win.

McCord threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns for the Orange (9-3, 5-3). LeQuint Allen ran for two scores and picked up two critical first downs on Syracuse’s final, clock-killing drive, and Devin Grant forced a fumble that he returned 56 yards for a touchdown to help the Orange beat a ranked foe for the third time this season.

Cam Ward had 349 yards passing with two touchdowns for the Hurricanes (10-2, 6-2, No. 6 CFP), who will be off next week while Clemson faces SMU for the ACC title and will have to hope for an at-large bid into the 12-team playoff. Miami had little trouble scoring but settled for a field goal on what turned out to be its final possession of the game when coach Mario Cristobal declined to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the 10.

Miami had defeated Syracuse six straight times before this shootout, in which the teams combined for 983 yards of offense and 51 first downs. The Hurricanes began the season 9-0 but have lost two of three, falling three weeks ago at Georgia Tech.

No. 9 SMU 38, CALIFORNIA 6

DALLAS (AP) — Kevin Jennings threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns as ninth-ranked SMU completed a sweep of its first Atlantic Coast Conference schedule with a penalty-plagued win over California.

The Mustangs (11-1, 8-0, No. 9 CFP) were already locked into next week’s championship game in their ACC debut before closing the regular season with their 17th consecutive win in a league game. They won their last nine American Athletic Conference games, dating back to 2022, before moving this year into the power conference.

Brashard Smith had 68 yards rushing on 16 carries, 66 yards on three receptions and scored twice while SMU overcame a season-high 17 penalties for 137 yards.

SMU will play No. 12 Clemson next Saturday night for the ACC title and a spot in the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff. No. 8 Miami would have been in the ACC championship game with a win, but lost 42-38 at Syracuse and opened the door for Clemson.

No. 10 INDIANA 66, PURDUE 0

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Kurtis Rourke threw two of his record-tying six touchdown passes to Elijah Sarratt, Justice Ellison and Ty Son Lawton each ran for scores and No. 10 Indiana routed rival Purdue to reclaim the Old Oaken Bucket and now must wait to find out its College Football Playoff fate.

The Hoosiers (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten, No. 10 CFP) capped a historic regular season with a school-record 11th win. They handed Purdue its most lopsided loss in the 125-game series, eclipsing the previous mark of 52-7 in 1988. It was also Indiana’s largest home win in the series, surpassing the 37-0 victory in 1917 and the largest league win in school history.

No. 16 SOUTH CAROLINA 17, No. 12 CLEMSON 14

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — LaNorris Sellers’ 20-yard touchdown run with 1:08 to play gave No. 16 South Carolina its sixth straight win, a victory over 12th-ranked Clemson.

Sellers, a freshman in his first season as starter, finished with 166 yards rushing and two scores as the Gamecocks (9-3, 4-1 SEC, No. 15 CFP) continued a run that has seen them defeat four ranked opponents this month.

Clemson (9-3, 5-2 ACC, No. 12) drove to the South Carolina 18 with 16 seconds left — well within reach of a tying field goal — when Cade Klubnik was intercepted by Demetrius Knight Jr.

The Gamecocks, who were 3-3 after losing at Alabama in mid-October, have given the College Football Playoff selection committee plenty to consider with their second-half charge. Much of the credit goes to the maturing Sellers, who has played with poise under most circumstances. He shook off an early fumble and a late interception in this one as South Carolina won its second straight at rival Clemson.

No. 13 ALABAMA 28, AUBURN 14

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Milroe passed for 256 yards and ran for 104 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 13 Alabama to a victory over Auburn to keep the Crimson Tide’s playoff hopes alive.

It was the final chance for Alabama (9-3, 5-3 Southeastern Conference, No. 13 CFP) to make a statement in Kalen DeBoer’s up-and-down debut season. The Tide must wait to see how the chase shakes out.

The Tigers (5-7, 2-6) kept it close for a half but wound up with a fifth straight Iron Bowl loss and fourth consecutive losing season.

Alabama’s four turnovers — including two fumbles and an interception by Milroe — helped Auburn keep it closer.

But Milroe delivered enough big plays to help the Tide remain undefeated at home. He was 18-of-24 passing and also had 17 runs with touchdowns of 1, 17 and 19 yards.

No. 14 ARIZONA ST. 49, ARIZONA 7

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cam Skattebo ran for 177 yards and three touchdowns, Sam Leavitt threw for three scores and No. 14 Arizona State put itself in position to play in the Big 12 championship game with a blowout of rival Arizona.

The Sun Devils (10-2, 7-2 Big 12, No. 16 CFP) needed a win and a little help to secure a spot in next Saturday’s Big 12 championship game.

Arizona State left no doubt about the winning part.

The Sun Devils led 35-0 at halftime behind three touchdown runs by Skattebo and barely let off the gas in the second half. Leavitt threw for 291 yards on 17-of-22 passing and Arizona State had 643 total yards a year after losing 59-23 to Arizona at home.

That left the Sun Devils with a short wait for the late games to see if they locked up a trip to Arlington, Texas, next weekend.

No. 17 IOWA ST. 29, KANSAS ST. 21

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Rocco Becht threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and No. 17 Iowa State’s defense came up with big stops in the second half to help the Cyclones beat Kansas State for the first 10-win season in program history.

Becht’s first touchdown pass, a 15-yarder to Jayden Higgins, came after Myles Purchase recovered Avery Johnson’s errant pitch on the game’s first play from scrimmage. Becht’s 9-yard TD pass to Jaylin Noel came after Joey Petersen picked up Keagan Johnson’s fumble. Noel went over 1,000 yards receiving for the season with the catch.

Becht’s 5-yard run put the Cyclones up 24-14 at half.

A safety and Kyle Konrardy’s 20-yard field goal gave Iowa State an eight-point lead in the middle of the fourth quarter.

No. 19 BYU 30, HOUSTON 18

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Jake Retzlaff ran for two touchdowns and threw for 167 yards to lead No. 19 BYU to a victory over Houston.

LJ Martin added 87 yards on the ground and Chase Roberts had three catches for 76 yards. BYU (10-2, 7-2 Big 12, No. 19 CFP) forced four turnovers, including two late in the fourth quarter, and snapped a two-game losing streak.

Despite the victory, BYU won’t play in the conference championship game. Iowa State and Arizona State will meet in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday.

Zeon Chriss threw for 156 yards and ran for two touchdowns to lead Houston (4-8, 3-6) which finished the season with three straight losses.

No. 21 UNLV 38, NEVADA 14

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Hajj-Malik Williams passed for two touchdowns and ran for another score and No. 21 UNLV will play for the Mountain West championship after defeating Nevada.

The Rebels (10-2, 6-1 MW, No. 22 CFP) will face Boise State, ranked No. 11 in the AP and CFP polls, on Friday for the conference title and the Group of Five’s spot in the College Football Playoff.

No. 18 Tulane’s 34-24 loss to Memphis on Thursday night cleared the way for the Rebels to set up a win-and-you’re-in showdown with the Broncos.

Jai’Den Thomas rushed for 135 yards and a TD as UNLV outrushed the Wolf Pack 351-67.

Nevada’s Brendon Lewis passed for 292 yards and two TDs with an interception.

No. 22 ILLINOIS 38, NORTHWESTERN 28

CHICAGO (AP) — Aidan Laughery rushed for three touchdowns and No. 22 Illinois topped Northwestern to reach nine victories for the first time since its 2007 Rose Bowl season.

Pat Bryant dashed in to score off Luke Altmyer’s 43-yard pass early in the third quarter as Illinois (9-3, 6-3 Big Ten) struck for touchdowns just over 4 minutes apart early in the third quarter to open a 28-10 lead in what had been a tight game.

Altmyer, who threw for 170 yards, had a TD himself on a keeper from the 1-yard line early in the second quarter. David Olano added a field goal in the fourth to cap Illinois’ scoring.

Laughery, a sophomore running back, rushed for a career-best 172 yards and topped 100 for the first time. He entered with only one TD this season and two for his career. He had a career-long 64-yard run for a score early in the second half.

Northwestern’s Devin Turner intercepted Altmyer twice, including for a 13-yard touchdown return late in the first quarter. Thomas Gordon caught Jack Lausch’s 15-yard TD pass with a minute left, then the Wildcats added a two-point conversion to complete the scoring.

No. 24 MISSOURI 28, ARKANSAS 21

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Brady Cook rushed for a 30-yard touchdown with 1:53 remaining, and No. 24 Missouri beat Arkansas at a snow-covered Faurot Field.

Cook was 10 for 20 for 168 yards. He also had 12 carries for 63 yards for Missouri (9-3, 5-3 SEC).

After Cook’s TD, the quarterback passed to Luther Burden III for a 2-point conversion that lifted the Tigers to a 28-21 lead.

Marcus Carroll had 22 carries for 90 yards and two TDs, helping the Tigers to their 10th consecutive home win.

Ja’Quinden Jackson rushed for 87 yards and three touchdowns for Arkansas (6-6, 3-5). Andrew Armstrong caught nine passes for 128 yards.

No. 25 ARMY 29, UTSA 24

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Bryson Daily tied the American Athletic Conference record for single-season touchdowns and threw for a season-high 190 yards and a score to lift No. 25 Army to a 29-24 win over UTSA.

Army (10-1) finished the regular season 8-0 in the AAC and earned the right to host the championship game on Friday.

Daily rushed for 147 yards, his academy-record ninth straight 100-yard game, and two touchdowns.

Casey Larkin sealed Army’s 10th victory of the season, picking off Owen McCown at the Black Knights’ 10 with 1:14 left.

Daily scored his conference-tying 25th rushing touchdown, a 42-yard run on the second play following Matteson’s pick with 10:26 remaining in the game

Army finished its regular-season home schedule with a perfect 6-0 record. UTSA fell to 0-6 away from the Alamodome.

