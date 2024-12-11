Matt Campbell agrees to 8-year contract with Iowa State after leading program to 1st 10-win season

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Matt Campbell, who led Iowa State to its first 10-win season and became the program’s all-time…

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Matt Campbell, who led Iowa State to its first 10-win season and became the program’s all-time leader in coaching victories, has agreed to an eight-year contract that would keep him with the Cyclones through 2032.

University president Wendy Wintersteen and athletic director Jamie Pollard made the announcement Wednesday, four days after the Cyclones lost to Arizona State in the Big 12 championship game.

“Given all the uncertainty currently facing college athletics, it was critical that we moved quickly to solidify the future of our football program,” Pollard said. “Matt is the perfect fit for Iowa State University and I am thrilled he wants to continue to lead our program. Leadership continuity is essential to any organization’s long-term success.”

The Cyclones won their first seven games for their best start since 1938 and are 10-3 heading into their game against Miami in the Pop Tarts Bowl in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 28.

Campbell, 63-51 in nine seasons, passed Dan McCarney as the program’s wins leader with a 20-0 victory over Houston in September. Iowa State finished in a four-way tie for first place in the Big 12 and reached the conference championship game for the second time in five seasons.

Terms of Campbell’s contract will be announced later.

“It is an honor to be associated with a great university and community,” he said, “and I am thankful to work with great leaders, administrators and student-athletes. I look forward to finishing the 2024 season strong while continuing to grow this program and pursuing excellence in the classroom and on the field.”

Campbell is the only ISU coach to guide the program to five straight winning seasons (2017-21) and he has led the Cyclones in seven of the eight seasons they’ve posted winning conference records.

