Maryland’s Edwards says he’s entering transfer portal; Boise State’s Nelson reportedly entering, too

The Associated Press

December 12, 2024, 9:34 PM

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in College Park. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)(AP/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. announced Thursday night he’s decided to enter the transfer portal, meaning the Terrapins will likely have a new starter at the position for a second straight season.

Edwards said on social media he’s excited for the opportunities ahead. He threw for 2,881 yards in 11 games this season, his first as Maryland’s No. 1 quarterback after Taulia Tagovailoa held down the position for four years. The Terrapins went 4-8 this season.

Maryland has signed four-star quarterback Malik Washington, one of the highest-ranked recruits in the country at the position, as part of next year’s class.

Elsewhere, ESPN reported Boise State quarterback Malachi Nelson intends to enter the portal. Nelson has been a backup this season for the playoff-bound Broncos. Nelson was one of the top recruits nationally in 2023 and went to Southern California before transferring to Boise State.

