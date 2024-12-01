Marshall beats JMU 35-33 in 2OT, clinches program’s first berth in Sun Belt Championship

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Tychaun Chapman scored on a 10-yard run and Braylon Braxton hit Charles Montgomery for the 2-point…

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Tychaun Chapman scored on a 10-yard run and Braylon Braxton hit Charles Montgomery for the 2-point conversion to help Marshall beat James Madison 35-33 in double overtime Saturday night to clinch a spot in the Sun Belt Championship for the first time in program history.

Marshall (9-3, 7-1 Sun Belt Conference) won the East Division and will play Louisiana-Lafayette on Dec. 7 for the conference title.

George Pettaway scored on a 5-yard run, Alonza Barnett III capped an 11-play, 90-yard drive with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Omarion Dollison and Noe Ruelas kicked a 23-yard field goal with 8:27 to go in the second quarter that game James Madison (8-4, 4-4) a 17-0 lead at halftime.

Rece Verhoff kicked a 42-yard field goal and Braylon Braxton threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Toby Payne to make it a seven-point game with 2:18 left in the third quarter. On the next play from scrimmage, Jadarius Green-McKnight intercepted a pass and returned it 28 yards for a TD that made it 17-all just 7 seconds later.

Jobi Malary ran for a 7-yard touchdown that gave James Madison a 24-17 lead with about 11 minutes to play but Braxton powered into the end zone to make it 24-all with 5:04 remaining.

The Dukes went three-and-out and Marshall lined up to attempt a field goal from about 36 yards out with 2 seconds left in regulation but didn’t get it off and time expired.

Verhoff kicked a 49-yard field goal before Ruelas made a 38-yarder in the first OT.

Wayne Knight scored on a 9-yard reception from Barnett but Chapman’s run from the 10 tied it at 33-all in the second overtime.

