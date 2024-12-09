Louisville and Washington square off in the Sun Bowl

Sun Bowl: Louisville (8-4) vs. Washington (6-6), Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds: Louisville by 5…

Sun Bowl: Louisville (8-4) vs. Washington (6-6), Dec. 31 at 2 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Louisville by 5

KEY MATCHUP

The Huskies allow 4.4 yards per rushing attempt (76th in the FBS). The Cardinals are ninth in rushing, averaging 5.6 per carry.

Washington’s offense ranks 109th in the FBS at 22.5 points per game. It will be up against Louisville’s defense which allows 23.3 per game (52nd in college football).

LAST GAME

Louisville won 41-14 over Kentucky. Tyler Shough passed for 128 yards on 9-of-18 attempts (50.0%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Isaac Brown carried the ball 26 times for 178 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding three receptions for 12 yards. Chris Bell put up 84 yards on three catches.

Washington was beaten by Oregon 49-21. Demond Williams Jr. passed for 201 yards on 17-of-20 attempts (85.0%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Adam Mohammed carried the ball four times for 23 yards, adding one reception for eight yards. Giles Jackson had six receptions for 69 yards and one touchdown.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Louisville: Shough is 15th in the country with 3,195 passing yards (266.3 per game) while completing 62.7% of passes (244 for 389), with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions. Brown has 147 carries for 1,074 rushing yards (89.5 per game) and 11 touchdowns. He also has 30 catches for 152 yards and one touchdown. Ja’Corey Brooks has 61 receptions for 1,013 yards (92.1 per game) and has nine touchdowns (17th in CFB).

Washington: Will Rogers has 2,458 passing yards (223.5 per game) while completing 70.7% of passes (220 for 311), with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Jonah Coleman has 184 carries for 1,011 rushing yards (84.3 per game) and 10 touchdowns. He also has 22 catches for 170 yards. Denzel Boston has 60 receptions for 807 yards (67.3 per game) and has nine touchdowns (17th in CFB).

FACTS & FIGURES

Louisville has outscored opponents by 13.3 points per game this season, while Washington has been outscored by 0.3 per game.

With 16 forced turnovers (69th in college football) against 11 committed (20th in college football), Louisville owns the 37th-ranked turnover margin in college football (plus 5).

Washington ranks 68th with 383.7 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 27th with 324.8 total yards ceded per game on defense.

