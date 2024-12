Dec. 18, 2024 — UNLV 24, California 13 Dec. 16, 2023 — UCLA 35, Boise St. 22 Dec. 17, 2022…

Dec. 18, 2024 — UNLV 24, California 13

Dec. 16, 2023 — UCLA 35, Boise St. 22

Dec. 17, 2022 — Fresno St. 29, Washington St. 6

Dec. 18, 2021 — Utah 24, Oregon St. 13

