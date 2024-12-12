John Mackey Award Winners

(Outstanding Tight End) 2000 — Tim Stratton, Purdue 2001 — Daniel Graham, Colorado 2002 — Dallas Clark, Iowa 2003 —…

(Outstanding Tight End)

2000 — Tim Stratton, Purdue

2001 — Daniel Graham, Colorado

2002 — Dallas Clark, Iowa

2003 — Kellen Winslow II, Miami

2004 — Heath Miller, Virginia

2005 — Marcedes Lewis, UCLA

2006 — Matt Spaeth , Minnesota

2007 — Fred Davis, Southern Cal

2008 — Chase Coffman, Missouri

2009 — Aaron Hernandez, Florida

2010 — D. J. Williams, Arkansas

2011 — Dwayne Allen, Clemson

2012 — Tyler Eifert, Notre Dame

2013 — Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Washington

2014 — Nick O’Leary, Florida State

2015 — Hunter Henry, Arkansas

2016 — Jake Butt, Michigan

2017 — Mark Andrews, Oklahoma

2018 — T.J. Hockenson, Iowa

2019 — Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic

2020 — Kyle Pitts, Florida

2021 — Trey McBride, Colorado State

2022 — Brock Bowers, Georgia

2023 — Brock Bowers, Georgia

2024 — Tyler Warren, Penn State

