John Mackey Award Winners

(Outstanding Tight End)
2000 — Tim Stratton, Purdue
2001 — Daniel Graham, Colorado
2002 — Dallas Clark, Iowa
2003 — Kellen Winslow II, Miami
2004 — Heath Miller, Virginia
2005 — Marcedes Lewis, UCLA
2006 — Matt Spaeth , Minnesota
2007 — Fred Davis, Southern Cal
2008 — Chase Coffman, Missouri
2009 — Aaron Hernandez, Florida
2010 — D. J. Williams, Arkansas
2011 — Dwayne Allen, Clemson
2012 — Tyler Eifert, Notre Dame
2013 — Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Washington
2014 — Nick O’Leary, Florida State
2015 — Hunter Henry, Arkansas
2016 — Jake Butt, Michigan
2017 — Mark Andrews, Oklahoma
2018 — T.J. Hockenson, Iowa
2019 — Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic
2020 — Kyle Pitts, Florida
2021 — Trey McBride, Colorado State
2022 — Brock Bowers, Georgia
2023 — Brock Bowers, Georgia
2024 — Tyler Warren, Penn State
