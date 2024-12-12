Jim Thorpe Award Winners

Winners of the Jim Thorpe Trophy for the nation’s best defensive back, presented by the College Football Writers Association of…

Winners of the Jim Thorpe Trophy for the nation’s best defensive back, presented by the College Football Writers Association of America:

2024_Jahdae Barron, Texas

2023_Trey Taylor, Air Force

2022_Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

2021_Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

2020_Trevon Moehrig, TCU

2019_Grant Delpit, LSU

2018_Deandre Baker, Georgia

2017_Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama

2016_Adoree’ Jackson, Southern California

2015_Desmond King, Iowa

2014_Gerod Holliman, Louisville

2013_Darqueze Dennard, Michigan State

2012_Johnthan Banks, Mississippi State

2011_Morris Claiborne, LSU

2010_Patrick Peterson, LSU

2009_Eric Berry, Tennessee

2008_Malcolm Jenkins, Ohio State

2007_Antoine Cason, Arizona

2006_Aaron Ross, Texas

2005_Michael Huff, Texas

2004_Carlos Rogers, Auburn

2003_Derrick Strait, Oklahoma

2002_Terence Newman, Kansas State

2001_Roy Williams, Oklahoma

2000_Jamar Fletcher, Wisconsin

1999_Tyrone Carter, Minnesota

1998_Antoine Winfield, Ohio State

1997_Charles Woodson, Michigan

1996_Lawrence Wright, Florida

1995_Greg Myers, Colorado State

1994_Chris Hudson, Colorado

1993_Antonio Langham, Albama

1992_Deon Figures, Colorado

1991_Terrell Buckley, Florida State

1990_Darryll Lewis, Arizona

1989_Mark Carrier, Southern California

1988_Deion Sanders, Florida State

1987_Bennie Blades, Miami and Rickey Dixon, Oklahoma

1986_Thomas Everett, Baylor

