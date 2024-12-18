James Madison secures its first bowl win after topping Western Kentucky 27-17 in the Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Backup Billy Atkins threw for 181 yards and a touchdown in his first start since…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Backup Billy Atkins threw for 181 yards and a touchdown in his first start since 2022, leading James Madison to the program’s first bowl win after topping Western Kentucky 27-17 on Wednesday night in the Boca Raton Bowl.

JMU was without starting quarterback Alonza Barnett III, who suffered an injury against Marshall on Nov. 30, and the Dukes turned to Atkins, who had just three pass attempts in the last two years.

Atkins went 4 for 5 on a fourth-quarter drive, ending in a 21-yard touchdown pass to Taylor Thompson for a 24-17 lead with 9:20 left.

After both teams went three-and-out, Khairi Manns ended a Western Kentucky drive with 3:02 remaining when he recovered his own strip sack and JMU marched down the field for a short field goal for a 10-point lead.

It was the fifth game this season that JMU had three or more takeaways in a game.

George Pettaway finished with 100 yards rushing for James Madison (9-4).

Caden Veltkamp led Western Kentucky (8-6) with 302 yards passing and two touchdowns. Dalvin Smith had 76 yards receiving, including an 11-yard touchdown and a 65-yard catch-and-run.

KEY DRIVE

JMU’s wildcat quarterback JC Evans started the second half and led JMU on an 11-play, 71-yard drive ending a 1-yard touchdown pass to Kyi Wright to tie it at 14-all. Evans faked a sneak up the middle and found Wright, normally a blocking tight end, wide open in the end zone for his first catch of the season. Atkins helped get JMU in scoring position with a 33-yard connection with Omarion Dollison.

Western Kentucky turned it over on its next possession when Smith bobbled a backward pass and JMU linebacker Gannon Weathersby recovered it with 6:45 left in the third.

