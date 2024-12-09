James Madison and Western Kentucky match up in the Boca Raton Bowl

Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky (8-5) vs. James Madison (8-4), Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds: James…

Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky (8-5) vs. James Madison (8-4), Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds: James Madison by 7

KEY MATCHUP

The Dukes have the 28th-ranked rushing offense in the FBS (191.7 yards per game), and will be facing the 130th-ranked defense in that category, as the Hilltoppers allow 221.9 per game.

Western Kentucky ranks 104th in the FBS averaging 3.6 yards per carry. James Madison gives up 3.7 per rushing attempt (28th in college football).

LAST GAME

James Madison lost 35-33 to Marshall on Saturday, Nov. 30. Alonza Barnett III threw for 138 yards on 14-of-19 attempts (73.7%) with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 14 times for 24 yards. Jobadiah Malary carried the ball 16 times for 106 yards and scored one touchdown. Omarion Dollison had four receptions for 46 yards and one touchdown.

Western Kentucky fell 52-12 to Jacksonville State on Friday, Dec. 6. Caden Veltkamp threw for 141 yards on 18-of-30 attempts (60.0%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Elijah Young had 108 rushing yards on 19 carries, adding three receptions for -9 yards. Easton Messer recorded 83 yards on seven catches.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

James Madison: Barnett has 2,596 passing yards (216.3 per game) while completing 59.9% of passes (212 for 354), with 26 touchdowns (14th in CFB) and four interceptions. He has 459 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns, averaging 38.3 per game. George Pettaway has 149 carries for 876 rushing yards (73 per game) and five touchdowns. He also has 24 catches for 197 yards and two touchdowns. Yamir Knight has 48 receptions for 567 yards (47.3 per game) and has four touchdowns.

Western Kentucky: Veltkamp has 2,806 passing yards (215.8 per game) while completing 66.6% of passes (233 for 350), with 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has 162 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns, averaging 12.5 per game. Young has 190 carries for 846 rushing yards (65.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns. He also has 43 catches for 363 yards and two touchdowns. Kisean Johnson has 66 receptions for 855 yards (65.8 per game) and has seven touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

James Madison has outscored opponents by 13 points per game this season, and Western Kentucky has outscored opponents by 1 per game.

James Madison ranks 79th in pass offense (218.8 yards per game) and 37th in pass defense (198.4 yards allowed per game) this year.

In terms of points scored Western Kentucky ranks 88th in college football (25.5 points per game), and it is 65th defensively (24.5 points allowed per game).

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.