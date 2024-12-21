Indiana’s high-flying offense grounded by aggressive Notre Dame defense

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame quickly grounded Indiana after the high-flying Hoosiers came into the College Football Playoffs…

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame quickly grounded Indiana after the high-flying Hoosiers came into the College Football Playoffs with the top scoring offense.

Notre Dame slugged Indiana with an aggressive tone early, keeping the Hoosiers out of the end zone until the final 1:27 in a 27-17 victory Friday night. The Fighting Irish (12-1) advanced to face Georgia in the quarterfinals in the Sugar Bowl.

Indiana (11-2) entered the game averaging 43.3 points — second in the nation in scoring offense. The Hoosiers gained 278 yards of total offense, but 126 of those yards came on the final two drives after Notre Dame built a 27-3 lead. Indiana entered the game averaging 438.8 yards, but gained 63 yards rushing — far below its average of 173.6.

“We knew going into the game we were going to have to control the perimeter,” Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said. “They were a perimeter running team with so much stretch plays, some screens, and our mindset controlling the perimeter was attacking and having all three levels defeat blocks in the perimeter, and then we wanted to be aggressive.

“We have an aggressive mindset. We called the game aggressively. They played aggressively. It was good to see our guys on defense play well today for the majority of the game.”

Notre Dame’s aggressiveness was unleashed on Indiana’s first possession. On Indiana’s first play, running back Justice Ellison was decked for a 3-yard loss by defensive end Joshua Burnham. It led to a quick three-and-out.

After the Fighting Irish turned the ball over on an interception on the next possession, Xavier Watts bailed out Notre Dame with an interception at the 2. That led to Jeremiyah Love’s 98-yard TD run on the next play.

Indiana offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan credited Notre Dame’s defensive front for disrupting the Hoosiers.

“That’s a good unit,” Shanahan said. “They’re just a really good defense. They did some movement stuff up front. They were blitzing one or two backers a lot throughout the game as well.”

Notre Dame ended up with 10 tackles for loss — three quarterback sacks.

