Georgia Tech coach Brent Key receives new 5-year contract after 7-5 season

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech coach Brent Key received a new five-year contract Friday after guiding the Yellow Jackets to…

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech coach Brent Key received a new five-year contract Friday after guiding the Yellow Jackets to their best regular season since 2018.

The school also approved a five-year extension for athletic director J Batt, keeping them both at Georgia Tech through 2029. Both deals approved by the board of trustees added two years to the original contracts with Key and Batt. Financial terms were not released.

The Yellow Jackets (7-5, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) handed No. 14 Miami their first loss of the season and took No. 5 Georgia to eight overtimes before losing 44-42 in the regular-season finale.

Georgia Tech is in line for its second straight bowl appearance under Key, who took over as interim coach after the fourth game in 2022 when Geoff Collins was fired with a record of 10-28 over three-plus seasons. Athletic director Todd Stansbury was dumped at the same time, which led to the hiring of Batt.

Key was retained as the coach after going 4-4 the rest of the ’22 season. The Yellow Jackets went 7-6 in 2023, capped by a victory in the Gasparilla Bowl, and have a shot at their first eight-win campaign since 2016.

Having steered his alma mater past the gloominess of the Collins era, Key has an 18-15 record overall and a 14-9 mark in the ACC. He kept the momentum going by signing a recruiting class this week that ranked among the top 30 nationally.

“I am so proud and grateful to work with incredible coaches, staff and student-athletes every single day,” Key said in statement. “Together, we’re building something special and I’m looking forward to continuing to work to return Tech football to where it belongs.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.