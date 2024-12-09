Georgia Southern and Sam Houston match up in the New Orleans Bowl

New Orleans Bowl: Georgia Southern (8-4) vs. Sam Houston (9-3), Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds:…

New Orleans Bowl: Georgia Southern (8-4) vs. Sam Houston (9-3), Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Georgia Southern by 5.5.

KEY MATCHUP

The Eagles average 364.1 yards per game to rank 92nd in the FBS. They play a Bearkats defense ranked 19th, allowing 315.6 yards per game.

Sam Houston’s running game ranks 30th in the FBS (190.3 yards per game), while Georgia Southern allows 179.8 per game (104th-ranked run defense).

LAST GAME

Georgia Southern won 29-20 over Appalachian State. JC French led the Eagles with 166 yards on 16-of-19 passing (84.2%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 16 times for 51 yards. Jalen White carried the ball 18 times for 125 yards and scored three touchdowns. Josh Dallas had four receptions for 53 yards and one touchdown.

Sam Houston won 20-18 over Liberty. Hunter Watson threw for 202 yards on 19-of-33 attempts (57.6%) with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 14 times for 33 yards. Jevyon Ducker had 96 rushing yards on 24 carries, adding two receptions for 17 yards. Simeon Evans had six receptions for 83 yards and two touchdowns.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Georgia Southern: French has 2,619 passing yards (218.3 per game) while completing 65.9% of passes (249 for 378), with 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has 216 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown, averaging 18 per game. White has 148 carries for 655 rushing yards (54.6 per game) and 13 touchdowns. He also has 18 catches for 64 yards. Derwin Burgess Jr. has 603 receiving yards (50.3 per game) on 53 catches with three touchdowns.

Sam Houston: Watson has 1,598 passing yards (145.3 per game) while completing 60.1% of passes (152 for 253), with 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has 623 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns, averaging 56.6 per game. Ducker has 148 carries for 719 rushing yards (59.9 yards per game) and seven touchdowns. He also has 15 catches for 110 yards. Evans has 43 receptions for 474 yards (39.5 per game) and has five touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

Georgia Southern has outscored opponents by 0.9 points per game this season, and Sam Houston has outscored opponents by 3.2 per game.

Georgia Southern sports the 92nd-ranked offense this year (364.1 yards per game), and have been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 15th-worst with 442.2 yards allowed per game.

Sam Houston has 22 forced turnovers this season and has turned the ball over 14 times, leading to a plus 8 margin, which ranks 20th-best in college football.

