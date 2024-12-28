Georgia QB Carson Beck announces plan to enter NFL draft after season-ending elbow injury

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck on Saturday announced his plans to enter the NFL draft, five days after having season-ending elbow…

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck on Saturday announced his plans to enter the NFL draft, five days after having season-ending elbow surgery.

Beck, a fifth-year senior, made his NFL plans official on social media.

He suffered a right elbow injury in the first half of the Bulldogs’ 22-19 overtime win over Texas in the Southeastern Conference championship game on Dec. 7 in Atlanta.

Beck had surgery on Monday to repair his ulnar collateral ligament in the elbow. The procedure was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles. Beck is expected to begin throwing next spring.

He could have returned for a sixth season but instead will enter the NFL draft.

Beck posted on Instagram: “The past five years at the University of Georgia have been nothing short of a dream come true and I will forever cherish the memories that have been made.”

Gunner Stockton, who took over for Beck in the second half against Texas, will make his first start for Georgia on Wednesday in the Sugar Bowl against Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

Beck has started every game of the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He was 24-3 as a starter.

Beck passed for 3,941 yards with 24 touchdowns and only six interceptions in 2023 but had more difficulties with turnovers this season as he passed for 28 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He completed 7 of 13 passes for 56 yards before his injury in the SEC championship game.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart stuck with Beck despite a midseason string of eight interceptions in three games.

“Obviously, you look at the stats and they aren’t the same stats as the year before,” offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said Saturday when reflecting on Beck’s career. “The goal in this league is to win the SEC championship. And he was the quarterback of that team that got us to that game and put us in that position.”

Added offensive guard Tate Ratledge: “I think Carson should be remembered as a great player. He’s who got us to this point of the season.”

Stockton, a sophomore, completed 12 of 16 passes for 71 yards with one interception against Texas. He signed with Georgia as a highly recruited in-state player from Rabun County High School, where he broke Trevor Lawrence’s state high school record for most career touchdown passes and Deshaun Watson’s state record for combined rushing and passing touchdowns in a career.

“Obviously when he was in high school, he was one of the best to ever do it in Georgia,” Bulldogs linebacker Chaz Chambliss said of Stockton before adding that he “just has that fire in him.”

Georgia was preparing to start Stockton before announcing Beck’s season-ending injury. Stockton will attempt to join a short list of quarterbacks who have been promoted from backup jobs to win national championships.

The list includes Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, who began the 2021 season as the backup to JT Daniels before taking over the starting job in October. Lawrence took over for Kelly Bryant during Clemson’s 2018 championship season.

The best comparison to Stockton’s challenge during the CFP era may be Cardale Jones on the 2014 Ohio State national championship team. Jones’ first start was the Big Ten championship game following an injury to J.T. Barrett, who began the preseason as the expected backup before Braxton Miller’s injury.

Stockton led Georgia to a touchdown on his first drive against Texas and has had extra practice time during the Bulldogs’ break after receiving a first-round bye in the playoff.

“To see his growth since he’s been here, he’s been waiting patiently, he’s been sitting and putting his time in and he’s been working while he was waiting,” Georgia safety Malaki Starks said Friday. “And now he gets a chance to go out there and prove what he can do. And, you know, I believe in him 100%.”

Starks, who is from Jefferson, Ga., often faced Stockton’s Rabun County teams in high school.

“He’s always been, you know, that guy, you know, since I’ve been growing up,” Starks said.

“He’s an easy guy to follow. I mean, Gunner is a great guy, you know, very respectful, great parents. I mean, he’s the guy that you want to lead. And a lot of guys have confidence in him. And I think you saw it during games in the SEC (championship game), how much the guys believed in him.”

