Former Oregon football signee Dallas Wilson visits Florida and gets full-court recruiting press

GAINESVILLE. Fla. (AP) — Former Oregon signee Dallas Wilson, a five-star receiver from Tampa, is getting the full-court press from Florida.

A day after Wilson watched the Gators beat Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, he made an official visit to Gainesville and was given a front-row seat to Florida’s basketball game against North Florida.

Wilson was decked out in royal blue — shorts, beanie and Jordan-brand basketball shoes — as he watched the Gators (12-0) remain undefeated in convincing fashion, 99-45.

The 6-foot-3 Wilson, who caught 41 passes for 677 yards and nine touchdowns at Tampa Bay Tech this season, initially committed to Oregon in January 2023. But his mother died later that year and now his grandmother has an illness that contributed to his decision to ask for his release from the Ducks and play closer to home.

Wilson would be another solid piece for Florida coach Billy Napier, whose recruiting class vaulted roughly 40 spots to No. 11 in 247 Sports’ final composite rankings.

The Gators already added former UCLA receiver J. Michael Sturdivant in the transfer portal. He joined an incoming recruiting class that includes receivers Vernell Brown III, Naeshaun Montgomery and Muizz Tounkara.

Wilson’s agent is Vernell Brown Jr., who played for the Gators and previously worked under Napier in a player development role.

Florida must replace starting receivers Chimere Dike and Elijhah Badger, both seniors who transferred to Gainesville last season. Dike caught a team-high 42 passes for 783 yards and two touchdowns. Badger finished with 39 receptions for 806 yards and four scores.

