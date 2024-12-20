Former NFL star Michael Vick officially hired by Norfolk State on Friday

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Norfolk State officially named Michael Vick its head football coach Friday, the latest hire of a…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Norfolk State officially named Michael Vick its head football coach Friday, the latest hire of a talented NFL player with no college coaching experience to lead an HBCU program.

Vick’s addition was unanimously approved by the school’s board of visitors, Norfolk State athletic director Melody Webb said in a release from the university.

“I am blessed and humbled by this opportunity to lead, mentor and transform the football program at Norfolk State University,” Vick said in a statement.

The 44-year-old Vick announced on his Facebook page on Tuesday night that he has accepted the job.

Vick, who starred at Virginia Tech and was selected No. 1 overall by Atlanta in the 2001 NFL draft, becomes the latest pro standout to lead an HBCU school without any college coaching experience.

NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders had coached youth and prep football when he led Jackson State from 2020 to 2022. The team made two Celebration Bowls, a postseason game contested by the champions of two HBCU leagues, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Sanders has coached Colorado the past two seasons.

Eddie George, a Heisman Trophy-winning running back who rushed for 10,441 yards in nine NFL seasons, was hired at Tennessee State in 2021 and led the team to the FCS playoffs this season, finishing 9-4.

Norfolk State is convinced Vick can make similar strides with its program.

Webb, the school’s AD, said Vick was among the greatest athletes to come out of the region and that his hire will attract talented players to the school.

“I am confident that our football program will establish sustainable recruiting pipelines in the state of Virginia and across the country with this hire,” she said.

The school’s release didn’t mention Vick’s high-profile troubles with a dogfighting ring in the prime of his career with the Falcons.

Vick served 18 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to his role. After his release in 2009, he returned to the NFL and won AP Comeback Player of the Year with the Eagles in 2010, but his best years were behind him.

He retired in 2017 and has advocated against animal cruelty while also working as an NFL analyst for Fox Sports.

Vick will be formally introduced on campus Monday.

“A prestigious HBCU with a rich athletics history, NSU provides a tremendous environment for students to reach their full potential on the field and just as importantly, in the classroom,” Vick said. “I am honored to join the Norfolk State family.”

Norfolk State fired coach Dawson Odums in November after a 4-8 season. The Spartans have made one appearance in the FCS playoffs, losing in the first round to in-state rival Old Dominion in 2011.

Before accepting the Norfolk State job, Vick also spoke to Sacramento State about its open head coaching position.

