Dillon Gabriel leads No. 1 Oregon against No. 3 Penn State for Big Ten title with both eyeing CFP

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel came to Indianapolis in July with a purpose. He wanted a sense of what Lucas Oil Stadium was like before making what he hoped would be a return trip in December.

On Saturday, he’ll be back on the same turf.

Plenty has changed for Gabriel and the Ducks since they came to town all those months ago for their inaugural Big Ten media day appearance. No. 1 Oregon sits atop the playoff seedings, remains the last unbeaten team in major college football and Gabriel has a new title — Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year.

It’s been a dream season in every way for the soon-to-be 24-year-old Gabriel, right down to leading the Ducks into the conference championship game he’s been expecting.

“If we didn’t think we’d be there, I wouldn’t have attended,” Gabriel said. “But I just felt really good about it. I was glad we were able to go see it (Lucas Oil), feel it, smell it. It was a good experience. Now that we’re going back with the whole squad, everyone’s excited.”

Winning a conference title in his final season — and Oregon’s first season in its new league — would be the cherry on top for Gabriel now that both teams are virtual locks to make the first 12-team College Football Playoff.

The winner likely earns a first-round bye, while the loser probably hosts a first-round game. There is big money at stake: The Big Ten stands to get $4 million for each school that makes the CFP and the payouts escalate beginning with the semifinals to $6 million per school; a conference whose school makes a run from the first round to the title game gets $20 million. The CFP also provides millions to cover expenses.

While Oregon (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten, No. 1 CFP) was a preseason favorite to be back in town this weekend, No. 3 Penn State wasn’t supposed to make it after losing to then-No. 4 Ohio State.

But the Nittany Lions (11-1, 8-1, No. 3 CFP) rebounded by winning their last four and got help last weekend when Michigan upset the Buckeyes. It’s the first time Penn State has reached a Big Ten championship title game since beating Wisconsin in 2016 — and they don’t intend to go home empty-handed this time, either.

“Being from Pennsylvania, seeing that game from 2016, like I always imagined being in these shoes, being in that moment, trying to win a Big Ten championship,” running back Nick Singleton said. “Being in that moment right now feels good, but we’ve got to go out there and win it.”

Gabirel concurred.

“When you walk in that building everyone is excited to do stuff and ready to go,” he said. “So it’s about execution, playing clean and being who we are.”

Under pressure?

Though Penn State quarterback Drew Allar and Gabriel are ranked seventh and eighth in FBS passing efficiency this season, both could be under serious pressure Saturday.

Defensive ends Matayo Uiagalelei of Oregon and Abdul Carter of Penn State are two of the nation’s premier pass rushers. Uiagalelei is tied for ninth nationally with 10 1/2 sacks while Carter is tied for 12th with 10. The Ducks also have another fearsome pass rusher in defensive end Jordan Burch (8 1/2).

It will be a major challenge for both offensive lines, especially if Oregon right guard Marcus Harper II is out (knee).

On the fly

Penn State certainly isn’t complaining about playing for a trophy, but it scrambled the schedule.

It began with coach James Franklin calling an audible in last Saturday’s postgame speech, announcing Sunday’s scheduled off-day had been scrapped so they could start cramming for Oregon. That was just the start.

“It was going to be a week for rest and recovery, some strategic practices,” he said Sunday. “But we always have to be prepared for these different scenarios. So right after the game I told them, ‘We’re going to practice Sunday.’ Now it’s back to a normal week”

Friendly foes

Franklin will be chasing his 100th win in his 11 seasons with the program. And he could be doing it with some familiar faces around him.

Oregon special teams coordinator and nickel back coach Joe Lorig first worked with Franklin at Idaho State and then Franklin hired Lorig in 2019. After three seasons, though, Lorig headed to the West Coast where he opted to work for another old friend, Oregon coach Dan Lanning.

Franklin doesn’t believe Lorig’s inside information will make much difference in this game.

“The coordinators have all changed,” Franklin said. “So I think we both probably have a similar amount of information on each other.”

The game also will be a homecoming of sorts for Penn State defensive coordinator Tom Allen and injured Oregon offensive lineman Matthew Bedford. Allen is an Indiana native who spent the previous seven seasons as the Indiana head coach. Bedford also was a five-year starter for Allen’s Hoosiers.

And the Duzansky family is doubling up Saturday: Penn State long snapper Tyler Duzansky and Oregon long snapper Nick Duzansky are brothers.

