Charlotte in talks to hire Ohio’s Tim Albin as football coach, AP source says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte is in talks to hire Ohio University’s Tim Albin to replace Biff Poggi as football coach, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday might because the details of the contract are still being worked out.

Albin is 32-19 in four seasons at Ohio. The Bobcats won the MAC Championship game Saturday, beating Miami of Ohio 38-3 to improve to 10-3. They will play Conference USA champion Jacksonville State in the Cure Bowl on Dec. 20.

Poggi was fired after going 6-16 in two seasons with the 49ers.

