Central Missouri’s Zach Zebrowski among 4 repeat first-team picks on AP Division II All-America team

Central Missouri quarterback Zach Zebrowski is among four players who were repeat first-team selections to The Associated Press Division II All-America team announced Wednesday.

Joining Zebrowski were Wingate defensive lineman Marquise Fleming, Augustana (South Dakota) defensive back Peyton Buckley and Colorado Mines punter Blake Doud.

Zebrowski, who won the 2023 Harlon Hill Trophy as Division II’s most outstanding player, threw for 40 touchdowns in 12 games and averaged 393.7 yards passing per game.

Ferris State dual-threat quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was named first-team all-purpose player. Chambliss has thrown for 23 touchdowns and run for 23 more heading into Saturday’s national championship game against Valdosta State in McKinney, Texas.

Zebrowski and Chambliss are among six finalists for the Harlon Hill who are on the first team. The others are Charleston (West Virginia) running back Chavon Wright, Virginia Union running back Jada Byers, Valdosta State quarterback Sammy Edwards and CSU Pueblo wide receiver Reggie Retzlaff.

The All-America team is selected for the AP by a panel of sports information directors representing the four Division II super regions.

First-team offense

Quarterback — Zach Zebrowski, Central Missouri, senior, 6-2, 208, Woodbury, Minnesota.

Running backs — Jada Byers, Virginia Union, senior, 5-7, 185, Bridgeton, New Jersey; Chavon Wright, Charleston (W. Va.), junior, 5-8, 200, Opa-Locka, Florida.

Linemen — Jaheim Bassham, California (Pa.), senior, 6-2, 280, Erie, Pennsylvania; Gabe Brown, Grand Valley State, senior, 6-4, 320, Grand Rapids, Michigan; Will Flowers, Valdosta State, graduate, 6-3, 283, LaGrange, Georgia; Jake Gannon, Bemidji State, senior, 6-2, 285, Franklin, Wisconsin; Nic Van de Graaf, Colorado Mines, senior, 6-3, 305, Houston.

Tight end — Gabe Hagen, Minnesota State, senior, 6-4, 255, Blooming Prairie, Minnesota.

Wide receivers — Terrill Davis, Central Oklahoma, 6-0, 180, Choctaw, Oklahoma; Tyler Kahmann, Emporia State, graduate, 6-3, 206, Haysville, Kansas; Reggie Retzlaff, CSU Pueblo, senior, 6-3, 212, Corona, California.

All-purpose player — Trinidad Chambliss, Ferris State, junior, 6-1, 200, Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Kicker — Anthony Beitko, California (Pa.), senior, 6-0, 195, White Oak, Pennsylvania.

First-team defense

Linemen — Marquise Fleming, Wingate, senior, 6-1, 240, Charlotte, North Carolina; Ricky Freymond, Western Colorado, junior, 6-5, 265, Chino, California; Todd Hill, Slippery Rock, graduate, 5-10, 240, Homestead, Pennsylvania; Gage Price, Harding, senior, 6-3, 283, Hamburg, Arkansas.

Linebacker — Benari Black, Johnson C. Smith, senior, 6-2, 215, Charlotte, North Carolina; Clark Griffin, Harding, senior, 5-9, 195, Mountain Brook, Alabama; Colin Stuhr, Colorado Mesa, junior, 6-0, 215, Littleton, Colorado.

Defensive backs — Peyton Buckley, Augustana (S.D.), senior, 6-1, 207, Rice Lake, Wisconsin; Larry Elder, Valdosta State, graduate, 6-0, 200, Richmond, Virginia; Andrew Pitts, Angelo State, junior, 5-9, 156, McKinney, Texas; Lashon Young, Miles, freshman, 5-11, 175, Sweet Water, Alabama.

Punter — Blake Doud, Colorado Mines, junior, 6-5, 215, Parker, Colorado.

Second-team offense

Quarterback — Sammy Edwards, Valdosta State, 6-2, 188, St. Augustine, Florida.

Running backs — Ronald Blackman, Tiffin, junior, 5-11, 190, Gahanna, Ohio; Shane Watts, Fort Hays State, senior, 5-9, 195, De Soto, Kansas.

Linemen — Jaelon Brown, Delta State, senior, 6-5, 310, Montgomery, Alabama; Gabe Clark, Central Missouri, senior, 6-6, 320, Lawrence, Kansas; Joe Cooper, Slippery Rock, junior 6-7, 310, East Berlin, Pennsylvania; Jake Duggar, Harding, senior, 6-3, 300, Searcy, Arkansas; Bryce George, Ferris State, junior, 6-5, 300, Detroit.

Tight end — Cameron Woods, Northeastern State, junior, 6-3, 225, Las Vegas.

Wide receivers — Cam Abshire, Emory & Henry, sophomore, 6-4, 185, Roanoke, Virginia; Flynn Schiele, Colorado Mines, junior 6-4, 205, West Linn, Oregon; Reginald Vick Jr., Virginia Union, sophomore, 6-3, 185, Wendell, North Carolina.

All-purpose player — Drew Nash, Western Colorado, junior, 6-2, 215, Torrance, California; Shea Ruddy, Hillsdale, sophomore, 5-11, 185, Temperance, Michigan.

Kicker — Joseph Carlson, Midwestern State, senior, 6-1, 180, Frisco, Texas; Ben Rudolph, Tiffin, freshman, 6-2, 200, Indianapolis.

Second-team defense

Linemen — Isaac Anderson, Virginia Union, senior, 6-3, 280, Gifford, Florida; Jamair Diaz, Glenville State, sophomore, 6-1, 235, Passaic, New Jersey; Jake Fisher, Northwest Missouri State, senior, 6-5, 260, Smithville, Missouri; Marcus Hansen, Bemidji State, junior, 5-11, 240, Waseca, Minnesota; Traevon Mitchell, West Florida, junior 6-0, 265, Waldorf, Maryland.

Linebackers — Jake Adams, Northern State, sophomore, 6-0, 220, Pulaski, Wisconsin; Wilfredo Diaz, Edinboro, sophomore, 6-0, 215, Miami; Eric Rascoe, Angelo State, senior, 6-2, 215, San Antonio.

Defensive backs — Daniel Bone III, CSU Pueblo, senior, 6-0, 195, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Rashan Murray, California (Pa.), junior, 6-2, 185, Pittsburgh; Josh Stokes, Slippery Rock, senior, 5-10, 180, Huntingtown, Maryland; Tanner Volk, Central Washington, senior, 6-1, 189, Portland, Oregon.

Punter — Brenden Lach, Michigan Tech, senior, 6-1, 185, South Lyon, Michigan.

