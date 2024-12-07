Calzada TD to Alexander sends Incarnate Word to FCS quarterfinal with win over Villanova

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — Zach Calzada threw for 182 yards and his 17-yard scoring pass to Roy Alexander was…

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (AP) — Zach Calzada threw for 182 yards and his 17-yard scoring pass to Roy Alexander was the game’s only touchdown and Incarnate Word beat Villanova 13-6 on Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

The Cardinals (11-2), who earned their highest seed in program history at No. 6, travel to face third-seeded South Dakota State in the quarterfinals.

Brack Peacock kicked a 23-yard field goal to give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead with 8:48 before halftime. Villanova (10-4) tied it on 49-yard field goal by Ethan Gettman almost five minutes later. Late in the third, Gettman gave the Wildcats their lone lead when he kicked a 52-yarder.

Calzada connected with Roy early in the fourth and Peacock added insurance in the last stanza with a 35 yarder with 4:14 remaining.

Lontrell Turner had 120 yards rushing on 18 carries for Incarnate Word.

Connor Watkins threw for 103 yards and an interception for Villanova whose offense was outgained 437-138.

The Wildcats hadn’t been kept out of the end zone since Nov. 5, 2022 when Towson beat Villanova 27-3.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.