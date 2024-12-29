Bryson Daily leads No. 19 Army to 27-6 victory over Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Bryson Daily broke the FBS record for touchdowns by a quarterback in a season with 32,…

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Bryson Daily broke the FBS record for touchdowns by a quarterback in a season with 32, running for three scores in No. 19 Army’s 27-6 victory over Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl on Saturday night.

Daily ran for 127 yards on 27 carries and was 2-of-9 passing for 65 yards to help Army set a program victory record at 12-2. Daily broke the FBS quarterback record for touchdowns in a season set by Navy’s Keenan Reynolds in 2013.

“I’m really proud of this senior class, the way we came together to have this season,” Daily said. “To have two six-win seasons in a row, to turn it around and get 12, just extremely proud of the guys.”

Hayden Reed added 114 yards rushing and a TD on 20 carries.

Army entered the game with a nation-best 298.9 yards rushing per game and punished the Bulldogs (5-8), a late replacement for Sun Belt champion Marshall.

“They responded from a very emotional and difficult loss (to Navy) two weeks ago with a great effort,” Army coach Jeff Monken said.

Army set an Independence Bowl record with a 21-play drive, going 75 yards in the second quarter to take a 21-3 lead. Daily scored on an 8-yard run to end the drive that had two third-down conversions and three fourth-down conversions.

“It felt like we were out there forever,” Reed said.

Drew Henderson made field goals of 27 and 44 yards for Louisiana Tech. Tru Edwards, who has entered the transfer portal, had eight catches for 92 yards.

Takeaways

Army: The Black Knights were able to wash away some of the “bad taste” that lingered from a loss to Navy two weeks ago.

Louisiana Tech: The Bulldogs hired a new offensive coordinator, Tony Franklin, after the regular season.

