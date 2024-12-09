Bowling Green and Arkansas State meet in the 68 Ventures Bowl

Ventures Bowl: Arkansas State (7-5) vs. Bowling Green (7-5), Dec. 26 at 9 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds: Bowling…

Ventures Bowl: Arkansas State (7-5) vs. Bowling Green (7-5), Dec. 26 at 9 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Bowling Green by 6.5

KEY MATCHUP

The Falcons average 4.3 yards per rushing attempt (73rd in the FBS), and the Red Wolves allow 5.9 per carry (132nd in college football).

Arkansas State’s offense is 93rd in the FBS at 24.8 points per game. It will be facing Bowling Green’s defense which allows 20.3 per game (22nd in college football).

LAST GAME

Bowling Green fell 28-12 to Miami (OH). Connor Bazelak passed for 201 yards on 26-of-41 attempts (63.4%) with no touchdowns and one interception. Jamal Johnson carried the ball three times for 36 yards, adding three receptions for 11 yards. Malcolm Johnson Jr. recorded 75 yards on eight catches.

Arkansas State lost 40-32 to Old Dominion. Jaylen Raynor passed for 261 yards on 22-of-36 attempts (61.1%) with three touchdowns and one interception. Zak Wallace carried the ball 15 times for 89 yards and scored one touchdown. Corey Rucker had eight receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bowling Green: Bazelak has 2,654 passing yards (221.2 per game) while completing 67.1% of passes (237 for 353), with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. Terion Stewart has 160 carries for 895 rushing yards (81.4 yards per game) and six touchdowns. Harold Fannin has 100 receptions to rank third in the country with 1,337 yards (111.4 per game) and has nine touchdowns (17th in CFB).

Arkansas State: Raynor has 2,562 passing yards (213.5 per game) while completing 61.8% of passes (241 for 390), with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has 392 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, averaging 32.7 per game. Wallace has 139 carries for 622 rushing yards (51.8 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns. He also has 14 catches for 96 yards. Rucker has 65 receptions for 946 yards (78.8 per game) and has five touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

Bowling Green has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game this season, while Arkansas State has been outscored by 7.5 per game.

With 13 forced turnovers (98th in college football) against 10 committed (16th in college football), Bowling Green has the 47th-ranked turnover margin in college football (plus 3).

With 19 forced turnovers (39th in college football) and 17 committed (63rd in college football) this season, Arkansas State ranks 54th in college football with a turnover margin of plus 2.

