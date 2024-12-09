Birmingham Bowl features Georgia Tech against Vanderbilt

Birmingham Bowl: Georgia Tech (7-5) vs. Vanderbilt (6-6), Dec. 27 at 3:30 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds: Georgia Tech…

Birmingham Bowl: Georgia Tech (7-5) vs. Vanderbilt (6-6), Dec. 27 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Georgia Tech by 2.5

KEY MATCHUP

The 240.3 passing yards per game the Yellow Jackets average ranks them 49th in the FBS, while the 238.3 the Commodores give up ranks them 100th in college football.

Vanderbilt averages 319.4 yards per game to rank 123rd in the FBS. It will be up against Georgia Tech’s defense that ranks 46th, allowing 345.9 yards per game.

LAST GAME

Georgia Tech fell to Georgia 44-42. Haynes King passed for 303 yards on 26-of-36 attempts (72.2%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 24 times for 110 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Jamal Haynes carried the ball 13 times for 91 yards, adding two receptions for three yards and one touchdown. Eric Singleton Jr. put up 86 yards on eight catches with one touchdown.

Vanderbilt lost 36-23 to Tennessee. Diego Pavia passed for 104 yards on 8-of-17 attempts (47.1%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 11 times for 45 yards. Sedrick Alexander carried the ball 17 times for 60 yards and scored one touchdown. Richie Hoskins put up 31 yards on one catch with one touchdown.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Georgia Tech: King has 1,910 passing yards (191 per game) while completing 72.5% of passes (171 for 236), with 11 touchdowns and one interception. He has 564 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns, averaging 56.4 per game. Haynes has 151 carries for 808 rushing yards (67.3 per game) and nine touchdowns. He also has 22 catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns. Singleton has 56 receptions for 754 yards (62.8 per game) and has three touchdowns.

Vanderbilt: Pavia has 2,133 passing yards (177.8 per game) while completing 59.2% of passes (164 for 277), with 17 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has 716 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns, averaging 59.7 per game. Eli Stowers has 583 receiving yards (48.6 per game) on 45 catches with four touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

Georgia Tech has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game this season, and Vanderbilt has outscored opponents by 3.6 per game.

Georgia Tech ranks 49th in pass offense (240.3 yards per game) and 82nd in pass defense (225.8 yards allowed per game) this season.

In terms of points scored Vanderbilt ranks 75th in college football (26.7 points per game), and it is 48th on the other side of the ball (23.1 points allowed per game).

