Bahamas Bowl features Liberty against Buffalo

Bahamas Bowl: Buffalo (8-4) vs. Liberty (8-3), Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Liberty by 2.5.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bahamas Bowl will feature Liberty against Buffalo.

KEY MATCHUP

The Flames’ offense ranks 25th in the FBS in yards per game (434.5), while the Bulls rank 100th in yards allowed (404.3).

Buffalo averages 190.4 passing yards per game (106th in the FBS). It play Liberty’s defense that ranks 43rd, allowing 201.7 yards per game through the air.

LAST GAME

Liberty fell 20-18 to Sam Houston. Kaidon Salter led the Flames with 83 yards on 12-of-35 passing (34.3%) for one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball three times for 23 yards and one rushing touchdown. Quinton Cooley had 90 rushing yards on 19 carries. Reese Smith had three receptions for 26 yards.

Buffalo won 43-7 over Kent State. CJ Ogbonna passed for 193 yards on 14-of-22 attempts (63.6%) with three touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball nine times for 51 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Al-Jay Henderson had 185 rushing yards on 30 carries and one touchdown. Victor Snow recorded 99 yards on eight catches with one touchdown.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Liberty: Salter has 1,886 passing yards (171.5 per game) while completing 56.3% of passes (147 for 261), with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has 579 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns, averaging 52.6 per game. Cooley has 205 carries to rank 20th in college football with 1,254 rushing yards (114 per game) and 13 touchdowns. Treon Sibley has 26 receptions for 499 yards (49.9 per game) and has two touchdowns.

Buffalo: Ogbonna has 2,244 passing yards (187 per game) while completing 57.1% of passes (181 for 317), with 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has 314 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns, averaging 26.2 per game. Henderson has 183 carries for 959 rushing yards (79.9 per game) and eight touchdowns. He also has 17 catches for 202 yards and one touchdown. Snow has 610 receiving yards (50.8 per game) on 51 catches with six touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

Liberty has outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game this season, and Buffalo has outscored opponents by 1.1 per game.

Liberty ranks 62nd in college football with a zero turnover margin after forcing 15 turnovers (82nd in college football) and committing 15 (42nd in college football).

At plus 6 Buffalo has the 33rd-ranked turnover margin in college football, with 19 forced (39th in college football) and 13 committed (33rd in college football).

