Arkansas and Texas Tech meet for the Liberty Bowl

Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech (8-4) vs. Arkansas (6-6), Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. EST. BetMGM College Football Odds: Arkansas by…

Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech (8-4) vs. Arkansas (6-6), Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. EST.

BetMGM College Football Odds: Arkansas by 2.5

KEY MATCHUP

The Razorbacks average 269.1 passing yards per game, 21st in the FBS. They’ll face a Red Raiders pass defense that has struggled, giving up 306.2 per game and ranking 133rd.

Arkansas’ defense allows 244.2 yards through the air per game (108th in the FBS). Texas Tech’s 298.3 passing yards per game is ninth in college football.

LAST GAME

Arkansas lost 28-21 to Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 30. Taylen Green led the Hogs with 229 yards on 21-of-35 passing (60.0%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 14 times for 53 yards. Ja’Quinden Jackson carried the ball 18 times for 87 yards and scored three touchdowns, adding two receptions for 14 yards. Andrew Armstrong put up 128 yards on nine catches.

Texas Tech beat West Virginia 52-15 on Saturday, Nov. 30. Behren Morton led the Raiders with 359 yards on 28-of-41 passing (68.3%) for two touchdowns and one interception. Tahj Brooks had 188 rushing yards on 23 carries and three touchdowns, adding two receptions for 35 yards. Josh Kelly recorded 150 yards on nine catches.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arkansas: Green has 2,812 passing yards (234.3 per game) while completing 60.8% of passes (219 for 360), with 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has 521 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns, averaging 43.4 per game. Jackson has 149 carries for 790 rushing yards (79 per game) and 15 touchdowns (14th in CFB). He also has 13 catches for 139 yards. Armstrong ranks eighth in college football with 1,140 receiving yards (95 per game) on 78 catches with one touchdown.

Texas Tech: Morton is 12th in the country with 3,300 passing yards (275 per game) while completing 63.3% of passes (293 for 463), with 27 touchdowns (11th in CFB) and eight interceptions. Brooks has 286 carries and ranks eighth in college football with 1,505 rushing yards (125.4 per game) and 17 touchdowns (11th in CFB). He also has 28 catches for 199 yards and one touchdown. Kelly has 89 receptions for 1,023 yards (85.3 per game) and has five touchdowns.

FACTS & FIGURES

Arkansas has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game this season, and Texas Tech has outscored opponents by 4.1 per game.

Arkansas ranks 108th in pass defense this season (244.2 yards allowed per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking 21st-best in college football with 269.1 passing yards per game.

With 161.7 rushing yards per game on offense, Texas Tech ranks 67th in college football. Defensively it ranks 65th, allowing 147.3 rushing yards per contest.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.