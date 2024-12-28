Arizona Bowl Winners

Dec. 28, 2024 — Miami (Ohio) 43, Colorado State 17
Dec. 30, 2023 — Wyoming 16, Toledo 15
Dec. 31, 2022 — Ohio 30, Wyoming 27, OT
Dec. 31, 2021 — Boise State vs. Central Michigan, Cancelled for Covid-19 protocol
Dec. 31, 2020 — Ball State 34, No. 19 San Jose State 13
Dec. 31, 2019 — Wyoming 38, Georgia State 17
Dec. 29, 2018 — Nevada 16, Arkansas State 13, OT
Dec. 29, 2017 — New Mexico State 26, Utah State 20, OT
Dec. 30, 2016 — Air Force 45, South Alabama 21
Dec. 29, 2015 — Nevada 28, Colorado State 23
