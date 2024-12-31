After losing SEC title game, Texas returns to Atlanta to face Arizona State in CFP quarterfinals

No. 4 Texas (12-2, CFP No. 5 seed) vs. No. 10 Arizona State (11-2, CFP No. 4 seed), Wednesday, 1…

No. 4 Texas (12-2, CFP No. 5 seed) vs. No. 10 Arizona State (11-2, CFP No. 4 seed), Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST (ESPN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Texas by 12 1/2.

Series record: Texas leads 1-0.

What’s at stake?

The winner advances to the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 10 at Arlington, Texas, to face either Oregon or Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Texas is returning to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where it lost to Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game on Dec. 7 in an overtime thriller. The Longhorns held off Clemson in a first-round game at their Austin campus, while Arizona State earned a bye after routing Iowa State in the Big 12 title game.

Key matchup

Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo vs. Texas’ defensive front. Skattebo put together a dynamic season, finishing fifth in the Heisman Trophy balloting while becoming one of the rare players in FBS history to total 2,000 yards from scrimmage. He has rushed for 1,568 yards, averaging 6.0 yards per carry while scoring 19 touchdowns on the ground. But the Longhorns figure to present a much tougher challenge than Skattebo faced in the Big 12. Texas ranks 11th nationally in rushing defense, allowing just 104.5 yards per game.

Players to watch

Texas: CB Jahdae Barron. The Jim Thorpe Award winner as the nation’s top defensive back, the senior leads the Longhorns with five interceptions and 11 passes broken up. If Barron and the rest of Texas’ stellar secondary can shut down Arizona State’s passing game, the Sun Devils would be hard-pressed to move the ball effectively even with Skattebo leading the way.

Arizona State: QB Sam Leavitt boasted that he’s the better quarterback in his matchup with Texas counterpart Quinn Ewers. Now, Leavitt has to back up his bravado. After transferring from Michigan State, the redshirt freshman played a key role in the Sun Devils’ remarkable turnaround this season. He has completed 63.2% of his passes for 2,663 yards, with 24 touchdowns and just five interceptions. Leavitt is also a threat to run the ball, totaling 383 yards and five TDs.

Facts & figures

Arizona State has been one of the nation’s most surprising teams. The Sun Devils were picked to finish last in their first season in the 16-team Big 12 after going 3-9 a year ago in Kenny Dillingham’s debut as head coach. … Arizona State has been at its best in close games, going 5-0 when the margin is seven points or less. … This is only the second meeting between the schools. Texas beat the Sun Devils 52-34 in the 2007 Holiday Bowl. … Texas WR Isaiah Bond, who missed the first-round win over Clemson with an ankle injury, has been cleared to play in the Peach Bowl. … Texas backup QB Arch Manning has not attempted a pass in the last five games but has been an effective change of pace as a runner. He is fourth on the team with 100 rushing yards and four TDs. … Arizona State has won six straight games since its last loss, a 24-14 setback at Cincinnati on Oct. 19. … The Sun Devils are making their second appearance in the Peach Bowl. In 1970, they defeated North Carolina 48-26 to cap an 11-0 season. … Texas’ only two losses this season were to Georgia. … The Longhorns are 24-4 over the last two seasons, with all of their defeats coming against top 12 teams. … Arizona State star DB Shamari Simmons will have to sit out the first half after being ejected for targeting in the Big 12 championship game.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.