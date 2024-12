Dec. 8 The four highest-ranked conference champions will be seeded Nos. 1-4 and receive a first-round bye. Seeds 5-12 will…

Dec. 8

The four highest-ranked conference champions will be seeded Nos. 1-4 and receive a first-round bye. Seeds 5-12 will play each other in the first round. The higher-seeded teams will play host in their first round games.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.