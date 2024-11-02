Zach Calzada’s 5 total touchdowns lead Incarnate Word in 45-20 rout of Houston Christian

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Zach Calzada threw four touchdown passes and ran for a fifth score, leading Incarnate Word to…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Zach Calzada threw four touchdown passes and ran for a fifth score, leading Incarnate Word to a 45-20 victory over Houston Christian on Saturday.

Three of Calzada’s TD passes went to Roy Alexander.

Houston Christian took the opening kickoff and drove for a 37-yard field goal by Dillon Fedor. After that it was all UIW as the Cardinals rolled up 573 yards and 31 first downs.

UIW (FCS No. 10, 7-2, 4-0 Southland Conference) got touchdowns on four consecutive possessions spanning the second and third quarters. The string started with a 26-yard pass from Calzada to Alexander, and was followed by Calzada’s 2-yard run, his 9-yard pass to Alexander and Jalen Walthall’s 50-yard reception for a 38-6 lead. Walthall celebrated his touchdown by doing a handstand in the end zone.

Later in the third, Alexander caught a short TD pass from Calzada that made it 45-6.

In the fourth quarter the Huskies scored on a 16-yard run by Jesse Valenzuela and a 32-yard pass from Cutter Stewart to AJ Wilson.

Calzada finished with 306 yards on 29-of-44 passing and Dekalon Taylor ran for 128 yards with a touchdown. Alexander led a group of 10 receivers with seven catches for 89 yards.

Wilson had 3 catches for 111 yards for the Huskies (3-6, 1-3).

__ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.