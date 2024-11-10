Young’s fumble return score with 22 seconds left leads Missouri past Oklahoma 30-23

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Zion Young returned a fumble 17 yards for the game-winning touchdown with 22 seconds remaining as…

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Zion Young returned a fumble 17 yards for the game-winning touchdown with 22 seconds remaining as Missouri stunned Oklahoma 30-23 on Saturday night.

On the final touchdown, Triston Jackson sacked Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold and knocked the ball loose. Young, a defensive end, picked it up and raced in for the decisive score.

Missouri quarterback Drew Pyne filled in for the injured Brady Cook and passed for 143 yards in his first start for the Tigers (7-2, 3-2 Southeastern Conference). He threw three touchdown passes in the second half, including two to former Oklahoma receiver Theo Wease Jr.

The Sooners (5-5, 1-5) led 9-3 at halftime on three field goals by Zach Schmit, including a 56-yard field goal as time expired to end the first half.

Pyne connected with Brett Norfleet for a 5-yard touchdown following a Sooners turnover, giving the Tigers a 16-9 lead with just under nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter before things got weird.

Arnold caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from running back Taylor Tatum to tie the game at 16. On the ensuing Missouri drive, Sooners linebacker Sammy Omosigho poked the ball away from Missouri running back Jamal Roberts, and Oklahoma’s Billy Bowman Jr. picked up the fumble and ran it back for a 43-yard touchdown.

Wease’s second touchdown catch, a 10-yarder with 1:03 remaining, tied the score at 23 and set up the final sequence.

The two teams hadn’t met since 2011 after Missouri departed the Big 12 for the SEC. With the Sooners joining the Tigers in the conference this season, the two teams resumed a rivalry that went the Sooners way much more often than not. Oklahoma still leads the head-to-head matchup 67-25-5.

The Takeaway

Missouri: Wease provided a spark when the Tigers needed it most, proving pivotal to three Tigers’ scoring drives. He’s become a key part of the Missouri offense with 90 catches for 1,234 yards and nine touchdowns in 22 games for the Tigers.

Oklahoma: This was a tough loss for team that a will need to beat LSU or Alabama to become bowl eligible. The seat just got hotter for coach Brent Venables.

Up Next

Oklahoma: The Sooners have a bye week before hosting No. 11 Alabama on Nov. 23.

Missouri: The Tigers visit South Carolina next Saturday in the battle for the Mayor’s Cup.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.