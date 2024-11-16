West Georgia rallies past Utah Tech 34-31 for its first United Athletic Conference victory

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Davin Wydner threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, Solomanie Bambara had a…

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Davin Wydner threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, Solomanie Bambara had a late pick-6 and West Georgia rallied past Utah Tech 34-31 on Saturday for its first United Athletic Conference victory.

Wydner got West Georgia (4-7, 1-7 United Athletic Conference) on the scoreboard late in the first quarter with a 1-yard run after the Wolves fell behind 14-0. He connected with T.J. Lockley for a 38-yard touchdown in the second quarter and teamed up with Chase Belcher for a 32-yard score with 2:34 left in the third quarter to tie the game at 24.

Chance Gagnon gave West Georgia the lead with a 44-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter and Bambara picked off Reggie Graff and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown and a 34-24 lead with 11:17 left to play. That proved to be the difference after Shamar Garrett scored on a 9-yard run to get the Trailblazers within three with 6:47 remaining.

Wydner completed 15 of 19 passes for 197 yards for the Wolves. He added 45 yards on 12 rushes.

Graff finished with 272 yards on 22-for-37 passing with two interceptions for Utah Tech (1-10, 1-6). He threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Parker in the first quarter and a 2-yarder to Chris Street in the second to guide Utah Tech to a 24-14 advantage at halftime.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.