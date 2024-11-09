Washington, Davis run for 2 TDs each, Louisiana-Lafayette beats Arkansas State 55-19

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Dre’lyn Washington had 123 yards rushing and two touchdowns on eight carries, Bill Davis added TD…

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Dre’lyn Washington had 123 yards rushing and two touchdowns on eight carries, Bill Davis added TD runs of 13 and 10 yards and Louisiana-Lafayette beat Arkansas State 55-19 Saturday night.

Louisiana (8-1, 5-0) has won six games in a row since a 41-33 loss to Tulane on Sept. 21 and is the only team in the Sun Belt without a conference loss.

Ben Woolridge was 17-of-26 passing for 264 yards, including a 20-yard TD to Harvey Broussard that opened the scoring with 9:07 left in the first quarter. Kenneth Almendares added a 44-yard field goal to make it 10-0 about 6 minutes later.

Washington eluded a would-be tackler near the line of scrimmage, burst through a hole and raced untouched for a 46-yard touchdown, Zylan Perry added a 4-yard touchdown and Davis capped a 94-yard drive — including a Woolridge pass to Robert Williams for a 47-yard gain — with his 13-yard TD that made it 31-0 with 1:47 left in the first half.

Jaylen Raynor threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Adam Jones to get Arkansas State (5-4, 3-2) on the scoreboard in the closing seconds of the first half.

The Ragin’ Cajuns finished with 579 total yards, 278 rushing.

Zak Wallace and Timmy McClain ran for second-half touchdowns for Arkansas State.

