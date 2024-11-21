Vanderbilt eyes another landmark victory, this time at LSU’s Tiger Stadium

Vanderbilt (6-4, 3-3 SEC) at LSU (6-4, 3-3), Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EST (SECN) BetMGM College Football Odds: LSU by 7…

Vanderbilt (6-4, 3-3 SEC) at LSU (6-4, 3-3), Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EST (SECN)

BetMGM College Football Odds: LSU by 7 1/2.

Series History: LSU leads 24-7-1

What’s at stake?

Both teams are bowl eligible and now are seeking the most attractive bids they can get. The winner will have an opportunity to get to eight regular-season victories. LSU is also trying to snap a three-game losing streak that knocked the Tigers out of the AP Top 25, while Vanderbilt aims to avoid losing for the third time in four games.

Key matchup

Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia, who is a threat to run, or throw on the run, against an LSU defense that has been shaky against mobile QBs this season such as Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and Texas A&M’s Marcel Reed.

Players to watch

Vanderbilt: Pavia has figured in 124 points scored this season, the sixth-most in the SEC. He ranks eighth in the SEC with 628 yards rushing and has been named one of 16 semifinalists for the Maxwell and Davey O’Brien awards.

LSU: RB Caden Durham leads all freshman running backs in the SEC with 551 yards rushing. He’s scored six TDs and rushed for 91 yards at Florida last week.

Facts & figures

Vanderbilt last played in Tiger Stadium in 2009 and has not won in Baton Rouge since 1951. … The Commodores last defeated LSU in 1990 in Nashville. … Vandy’s visit to LSU comes during what is also the first season since 1955 in which the Commodores have defeated both Alabama and Auburn. … Vanderbilt is bowl eligible for the first time since 2018. … Commodores WR Junior Sherrill has caught a pass in 21 straight games. … Brock Taylor has made five field goals from 50 or more yards this season, making him the first Vanderbilt kicker to do so. … Defensive back and returner Martel Hight is the first Vanderbilt player with 100-plus return yards since 2019 and his punt return average of 17.3 yards leads the SEC. … LSU has won nine straight meetings with Vanderbilt and 13 of the past 14. … After its loss last week at Florida, LSU is unable to reach 10 victories for the first time since coach Brian Kelly’s hiring before the 2022 season. … Kelly is 15-7 in SEC regular-season games at LSU, including 8-2 in Tiger Stadium. … LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier’s 22 TDs passing is tied for the SEC lead. He’s second in total offense (309.4 yards per game), passing yards per game (312.6) and TDs accounted for (25). … Four LSU player have 35 or more receptions.

