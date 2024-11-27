USC looks to upset No. 5 Notre Dame, deny surging Irish a home game in CFP

No. 5 Notre Dame (10-1, No. 5 CFP) at Southern California (6-5), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS) BetMGM College Football…

No. 5 Notre Dame (10-1, No. 5 CFP) at Southern California (6-5), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Notre Dame by 7 1/2.

Series record: Notre Dame leads 51-38-5.

What’s at stake?

The Fighting Irish are hoping to lock down a first-round home game in the College Football Playoff, but their spot in the 12-team postseason field seems secure no matter what happens in the Coliseum. Notre Dame has won six straight by at least 18 points. The Trojans secured bowl eligibility with a 19-13 win at UCLA, and sweeping both rivalry games would give head coach Lincoln Riley something to build on after a disappointing first year in the Big Ten. USC has won three of the past four home games in the venerable intersectional affair, which dates to 1926.

Key matchup

Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love vs. USC LB Easton Mascarenas-Arnold. Love has back-to-back games with at least 130 yards rushing, two touchdowns and a run of at least 68 yards, supercharging the Irish ground game. The Trojans have shown solid improvement in stopping the run, with the Oregon State transfer Mascarenas-Arnold denying a key third-down run in the fourth quarter among his six tackles against the Bruins.

Players to watch

Notre Dame: QB Riley Leonard has settled in after a slow start, with 11 total touchdowns to one interception over the last four games. He didn’t have to do much in the 49-14 rout of Army, throwing for 148 yards and two scores on 13 attempts. Riley is one of six FBS quarterbacks who has thrown for at least 1,900 yards and run for 650 this season.

USC: QB Jayden Maiava wasn’t prolific in his first road start, but his mobility made the difference on the game-winning touchdown pass with 6:55 remaining in the fourth quarter. Given how the Trojans struggled in the red zone against UCLA, scoring one touchdown in five chances, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Maiava is used as a runner inside the 20 vs. the Irish.

Facts & figures

Notre Dame has held six straight opponents to 14 points or fewer, its longest streak since 2012 … USC is 6-14-2 when unranked against a ranked Notre Dame team. … USC is one of six FBS teams to hold a lead in the fourth quarter of every game this season. … Notre Dame leads the nation in takeaways (26) and passing yards allowed (139.5) … USC RB Woody Marks has at least 75 combined yards rushing and receiving in every game. He had 76 yards rushing and 25 yards receiving against UCLA. Marks also extended his streak of games with a catch to 56, the longest active mark in the FBS. … Notre Dame has four players with at least three sacks, led by DT Rylie Mills with 6 1/2. … Mascarenas-Arnold is the lone USC defender with three sacks.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.