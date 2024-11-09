UConn erases a 17-point deficit to beat UAB 31-23

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Cam Edwards scored on a 48-yard run with 2:39 remaining to cap UConn’s 21-point quarter and…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Cam Edwards scored on a 48-yard run with 2:39 remaining to cap UConn’s 21-point quarter and the Huskies erased a 17-point deficit to beat UAB 31-23 on Saturday in front of 18,351 at Protective Stadium.

It tied the UConn program record for largest comeback, matching a 2003 win over Western Michigan. UConn (7-3) also notched its seventh win for its first winning campaign since the 2010 team finished 8-5.

Joe Fagnano came on in relief of starter Nick Evers, who was forced out in the third quarter with an injury and connected with Shamar Porter from 6-yards out on the first of three fourth-quarter touchdown drives.

The UConn defense forced a season-high four turnovers. The fourth was a fumble recovery at the UConn 41-yard line that Edwards punctuated with a long touchdown. After UAB turned it over on downs at its 27, Chris Freeman missed a 36-yard field goal that would have made it a two-possession lead.

UConn forced another turnover on downs to seal the win.

Jalen Kitna was intercepted two times for UAB (2-7).

