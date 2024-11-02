UCLA defense holds off Nebraska late, Bruins win 27-20 for their second straight victory

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Ethan Garbers threw for two touchdowns, linebacker Kain Medrano returned an interception for a touchdown to…

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Ethan Garbers threw for two touchdowns, linebacker Kain Medrano returned an interception for a touchdown to start the second half, and UCLA held off Nebraska late to beat the Cornhuskers 27-20 Saturday.

The Bruins (3-5, 2-4 Big Ten) have won consecutive games for the first time under first-year coach DeShaun Foster following a 1-5 start.

“This team was continuously showing how resilient they are, they’re going to continue to fight,” Foster said. “This was a really good (opponent), that’s why they were able to come back. They weren’t going to quit at all, they were going to continue to fight. That’s what Coach (Matt) Rhule instills in his players, so we’re just excited to be able to get a victory in a hostile environment like this.”

The Cornhuskers (5-4, 2-4) have dropped three straight and lost freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola to a crushing hit on their second-to-last possession.

The Bruins, who led by 20 points in the third quarter, had anxious moments before their win was secure. Backup quarterback Heinrich Haarberg converted a fourth-and-11 while moving the Huskers into UCLA territory on their final possession. Kaylin Moore intercepted Heinrich’s pass that deflected off Jacory Barney Jr. at the 13 with 29 seconds left, and the Bruins ran out the clock.

Garbers completed 17 of 25 passes for 219 yards and had a 57-yard run that set up a field goal.

Garbers said the Bruins were looking to get out to a fast start on the road, and they did. They won the coin toss, took the ball and drove for a field goal.

“We should have put seven on the board, but we only got three, so we’re cool with that,” Garbers said. “We wanted to set the tone early, come out there and punch them in the mouth. And I think we did a great job today.”

The Bruins added to their 13-7 halftime lead with a couple quick scores. Medrano intercepted Raiola’s pass on the first play from scrimmage in the second half and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown.

Medrano stepped in front of the over-the-middle pass intended for Jahmal Banks and hurdled Raiola along the sideline to reach the end zone.

“I don’t know if anybody knows, but I used to be wide receiver,” Medrano said. “I got some moves up in there.”

Garbers’ 48-yard pass to Kwazi Gilmer put the Bruins up 27-7 midway through the third quarter. Their final four series netted just 42 yards and allowed the Huskers to make a game of it.

Raiola was hurt when he took a big hit at the UCLA 2 after being flushed out of the pocket. He tried to re-enter a couple plays later but fell a few steps from the sideline and limped off holding his lower back.

“I thought I could fight through it,” said Raiola, who was 14 of 27 for 177 yards. “I went out there, and I guess it locked up on me. We trust Heinrich in those situations, and I thought it was best for the team, and I thought I possibly could hurt them if I went back out there. I didn’t know what my body could do. I didn’t think it was enough to give us a chance to win, so Heinrich did his thing.”

With Haarberg in, Dante Dowdell crashed through for a 1-yard TD. John Hohl missed the extra point, leaving the Huskers down 27-20 with 3:57 left.

“I just like coming in here with these boys and working every day,” Medrano said. “It’s fun at practice. You see the juice out there on the field, trying to carry it over day to day, Monday all the way to Saturday. So it’s been a lot of fun. I love this team. I love this coaching staff. Have all the faith in everybody. I just can’t wait to keep keep this fun going.”

The takeaway

UCLA: UCLA is improving after its rough start despite spells of undisciplined play. The Bruins, who beat Rutgers 35-32 in their last game, have posted their two highest point totals in back-to-back games.

Nebraska: Raiola appeared gimpy throughout the game, and now his status will be a major focus. The Huskers don’t play again for two weeks.

Up next

UCLA: hosts Iowa next Saturday.

Nebraska: visits Southern California on Nov. 16.

