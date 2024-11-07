Top-ranked Oregon looks to stay undefeated against Maryland on Saturday

Top-ranked Oregon hasn't been derailed yet in its first Big Ten season, while Maryland has lost three of its last four games.

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in College Park. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)(AP/Daniel Kucin Jr.) Maryland Terrapins quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) warms up before an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, in College Park. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)(AP/Daniel Kucin Jr.) Maryland (4-4, 1-4 Big Ten) at No. 1 Oregon (9-0, 6-0, No. 1 CFP) 7 p.m. ET Saturday (Big Ten Network).

BetMGM College Football Odds: Oregon by 24 1/2.

Series Record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Top-ranked Oregon hasn’t been derailed yet in its first Big Ten season, and all signs point to a league title and a spot in the expanded College Football Playoffs. The Ducks are coming off a 38-17 win at Michigan to remain one of just five undefeated teams in the nation. It is the third time Oregon has gone 9-0 to start the season, following 2010 and 2012. After Oregon, Maryland has three more games — at home against Rutgers and Iowa, and at Penn State. The Terrapins need two more wins to become bowl eligible for the fourth straight season. Maryland has lost three of its last four games. Maryland’s last game was a 48-23 loss at Minnesota on Oct. 26.

KEY MATCHUP

Maryland averages 41.9 pass attempts per game, most in the conference. QB Billy Edwards Jr. has thrown for 2,314 yards with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, while also running for 71 yards and five scores. The Ducks are No. 17 nationally in pass defense, allowing an average of 172.8 yards a game. Overall, Oregon has the 10th-best scoring defense in the country.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Maryland: WR Tai Felton has 73 catches for 907 yards with six touchdowns. His passing yards lead the Big Ten — he has 225 more receiving yards than anyone else in the conference — and rank him sixth in the nation. He’s averaging 12.4 yards per catch.

Oregon: Sixth-year QB Dillon Gabriel needs just one touchdown to match the NCAA career record of 178 total TDs held by Chase Keenum. Gabriel, who transferred to Eugene from Oklahoma in the offseason, also ranks second in NCAA history with 144 career passing touchdowns and 17,530 passing yards.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Ducks were No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season announced on Tuesday. … Oregon has won 13 straight home games. … The Ducks are 8-1 all-time as the No. 1 team in the country. … Maryland has not played a regular season game on the West Coast since visiting Cal in 2009. … Oregon’s defense is allowing just 15.8 points per game. … The last time Maryland faced the No. 1 team in the country was in 2019 against Ohio State. … Oregon running back Jordan James needs 83 more yards rushing to reach 1,000. … The Terrapins have not defeated the No. 1 ranked team since downing UCLA in 1955.

