Thorne throws for career-high 5TDs and Auburn dismantles UL Monroe 48-14

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Cam Coleman caught three of Payton Thorne’s career-best five passing touchdowns, and Auburn defeated Louisiana-Monroe 48-14 on Saturday.

Coleman, a freshman and former 5-star recruit, set his season-highs in receptions (eight) and yardage (100). He became the first Auburn player to have three receiving touchdowns in a single game since 2018.

Thorne, who was questionable throughout the week due to a shoulder injury he suffered two weeks ago in a loss to Vanderbilt, threw for 286 yards. KeAndre Lambert-Smith had 104 receiving yards and a touchdown, while Jarquez Hunter added 102 rushing yards.

“I thought it was a pretty dominant performance, with just a small lapse at the beginning of the third quarter by both sides,” Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze said. “I was really proud of our kids and our effort. Hopefully, we gained some confidence heading into these last two huge football games that we have.”

The Warhawks were led on offense by Ahmad Hardy, who had 60 rushing yards. Backup quarterback General Booty threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Jonathan Bibbs on Louisiana-Monroe’s final play of the game.

The Auburn (4-6, 1-5 Southeastern Conference) defense held Louisiana-Monroe (5-5, 3-3 Sun Belt) to 218 yards of offense in the victory.

“Our kids continued to fight,” Louisiana-Monroe head coach Bryant Vincent said. “They continued to battle, and I thought a lot of guys stepped up and made a lot of plays for us. My biggest concern coming out of this game was having enough bodies left to finish our last two conference games.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Louisiana-Monroe: Vincent won five of his first six games with the Warhawks, but they are now in the midst of a four-game losing skid. The ULM offense, which entered Saturday ranked No. 112 nationally in yards per play, continues to struggle moving the ball.

Auburn: While it’s been a disappointing second season for the Tigers under Freeze, the Tigers were able to take care of business without much trouble Saturday. The increased usage of Coleman could be a boost to an inconsistent offense in its final two games against Texas A&M and Alabama.

COLEMAN’S CATCH OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE

Coleman’s third touchdown, which came in the third quarter, was his most memorable. The freshman caught the ball one-handed — behind his head — while getting his elbow down in the end zone for the score.

“I was a little nervous, because I didn’t feel myself getting a foot down,” Coleman said. “But I felt my elbow hit first. Then they started replaying it on the scoreboard, and I was like, ‘Oh, snap… No.’ But then they called it a touchdown, and it was such a good feeling.”

FLAG-FREE

Auburn did not commit a single penalty in the game. According to Auburn’s communications staff, this is the first time the Tigers have finished a game without a penalty since at least 1996.

“I can’t remember ever being a part of a team that had zero penalties,” Freeze said. “I like it that way. I’m thankful that we executed at that level today. That’s certainly not normal.”

UP NEXT

Louisiana-Monroe: At Arkansas State next Saturday afternoon.

Auburn: Hosts No. 15 Texas A&M next Saturday night.

