The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Oregon (61)
|11-0
|1525
|1
|2. Ohio St.
|10-1
|1463
|2
|3. Texas
|10-1
|1395
|3
|4. Penn St.
|10-1
|1301
|4
|5. Notre Dame
|10-1
|1278
|6
|6. Georgia
|9-2
|1242
|8
|7. Tennessee
|9-2
|1110
|10
|8. Miami
|10-1
|1096
|11
|9. SMU
|10-1
|1001
|13
|10. Indiana
|10-1
|998
|5
|11. Boise St.
|10-1
|984
|12
|12. Clemson
|9-2
|789
|17
|13. Alabama
|8-3
|739
|7
|14. Arizona St.
|9-2
|727
|21
|15. Mississippi
|8-3
|661
|9
|16. South Carolina
|8-3
|639
|19
|17. Iowa St.
|9-2
|498
|22
|18. Tulane
|9-2
|446
|20
|19. BYU
|9-2
|445
|14
|20. Texas A&M
|8-3
|399
|15
|21. UNLV
|9-2
|231
|23
|22. Illinois
|8-3
|188
|24
|23. Colorado
|8-3
|161
|16
|24. Missouri
|8-3
|142
|–
|25. Army
|9-1
|133
|18
Others receiving votes: Kansas St. 98, Memphis 46, Syracuse 37, Louisville 24, Washington St. 10, Duke 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, Florida 4, LSU 2, Georgia Tech 2.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.