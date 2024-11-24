The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 23,…

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Oregon (61) 11-0 1525 1 2. Ohio St. 10-1 1463 2 3. Texas 10-1 1395 3 4. Penn St. 10-1 1301 4 5. Notre Dame 10-1 1278 6 6. Georgia 9-2 1242 8 7. Tennessee 9-2 1110 10 8. Miami 10-1 1096 11 9. SMU 10-1 1001 13 10. Indiana 10-1 998 5 11. Boise St. 10-1 984 12 12. Clemson 9-2 789 17 13. Alabama 8-3 739 7 14. Arizona St. 9-2 727 21 15. Mississippi 8-3 661 9 16. South Carolina 8-3 639 19 17. Iowa St. 9-2 498 22 18. Tulane 9-2 446 20 19. BYU 9-2 445 14 20. Texas A&M 8-3 399 15 21. UNLV 9-2 231 23 22. Illinois 8-3 188 24 23. Colorado 8-3 161 16 24. Missouri 8-3 142 – 25. Army 9-1 133 18

Others receiving votes: Kansas St. 98, Memphis 46, Syracuse 37, Louisville 24, Washington St. 10, Duke 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, Florida 4, LSU 2, Georgia Tech 2.

