The AP Top 25

The Associated Press

November 24, 2024, 1:58 PM

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Oregon (61) 11-0 1525 1
2. Ohio St. 10-1 1463 2
3. Texas 10-1 1395 3
4. Penn St. 10-1 1301 4
5. Notre Dame 10-1 1278 6
6. Georgia 9-2 1242 8
7. Tennessee 9-2 1110 10
8. Miami 10-1 1096 11
9. SMU 10-1 1001 13
10. Indiana 10-1 998 5
11. Boise St. 10-1 984 12
12. Clemson 9-2 789 17
13. Alabama 8-3 739 7
14. Arizona St. 9-2 727 21
15. Mississippi 8-3 661 9
16. South Carolina 8-3 639 19
17. Iowa St. 9-2 498 22
18. Tulane 9-2 446 20
19. BYU 9-2 445 14
20. Texas A&M 8-3 399 15
21. UNLV 9-2 231 23
22. Illinois 8-3 188 24
23. Colorado 8-3 161 16
24. Missouri 8-3 142
25. Army 9-1 133 18

Others receiving votes: Kansas St. 98, Memphis 46, Syracuse 37, Louisville 24, Washington St. 10, Duke 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, Florida 4, LSU 2, Georgia Tech 2.

