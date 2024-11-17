The AP Top 25

Live Radio
The Associated Press

November 17, 2024, 2:14 PM

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Oregon (62) 11-0 1550 1
2. Ohio St. 9-1 1485 2
3. Texas 9-1 1413 3
4. Penn St. 9-1 1319 4
5. Indiana 10-0 1310 5
6. Notre Dame 9-1 1191 8
7. Alabama 8-2 1130 9
8. Georgia 8-2 1113 11
9. Mississippi 8-2 1083 10
10. Tennessee 8-2 953 6
11. Miami 9-1 945 12
12. Boise St. 9-1 880 13
13. SMU 9-1 810 14
14. BYU 9-1 785 7
15. Texas A&M 8-2 687 15
16. Colorado 8-2 583 18
17. Clemson 8-2 559 17
18. Army 9-0 555 16
19. South Carolina 7-3 444 23
20. Tulane 9-2 323 25
21. Arizona St. 8-2 322
22. Iowa St. 8-2 256
23. UNLV 8-2 125
24. Illinois 7-3 74
25. Washington St. 8-2 61 19

Others receiving votes: Missouri 56, Memphis 38, Kansas St. 36, Syracuse 21, Louisville 15, Pittsburgh 6, LSU 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, Vanderbilt 4, Colorado St. 2, Duke 2, James Madison 2, Georgia Tech 1.

