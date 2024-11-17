The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Oregon (62)
|11-0
|1550
|1
|2. Ohio St.
|9-1
|1485
|2
|3. Texas
|9-1
|1413
|3
|4. Penn St.
|9-1
|1319
|4
|5. Indiana
|10-0
|1310
|5
|6. Notre Dame
|9-1
|1191
|8
|7. Alabama
|8-2
|1130
|9
|8. Georgia
|8-2
|1113
|11
|9. Mississippi
|8-2
|1083
|10
|10. Tennessee
|8-2
|953
|6
|11. Miami
|9-1
|945
|12
|12. Boise St.
|9-1
|880
|13
|13. SMU
|9-1
|810
|14
|14. BYU
|9-1
|785
|7
|15. Texas A&M
|8-2
|687
|15
|16. Colorado
|8-2
|583
|18
|17. Clemson
|8-2
|559
|17
|18. Army
|9-0
|555
|16
|19. South Carolina
|7-3
|444
|23
|20. Tulane
|9-2
|323
|25
|21. Arizona St.
|8-2
|322
|–
|22. Iowa St.
|8-2
|256
|–
|23. UNLV
|8-2
|125
|–
|24. Illinois
|7-3
|74
|–
|25. Washington St.
|8-2
|61
|19
Others receiving votes: Missouri 56, Memphis 38, Kansas St. 36, Syracuse 21, Louisville 15, Pittsburgh 6, LSU 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, Vanderbilt 4, Colorado St. 2, Duke 2, James Madison 2, Georgia Tech 1.
