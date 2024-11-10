The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 9,…

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Oregon (62) 10-0 1550 1 2. Ohio St. 8-1 1484 3 3. Texas 8-1 1409 5 4. Penn St. 8-1 1274 6 5. Indiana 10-0 1273 8 6. Tennessee 8-1 1270 7 7. BYU 9-0 1161 9 8. Notre Dame 8-1 1095 10 9. Alabama 7-2 1036 11 10. Mississippi 8-2 966 16 11. Georgia 7-2 964 2 12. Miami 9-1 907 4 13. Boise St. 8-1 839 12 14. SMU 8-1 788 13 15. Texas A&M 7-2 674 15 16. Army 9-0 533 18 17. Clemson 7-2 524 19 18. Colorado 7-2 463 21 19. Washington St. 8-1 456 20 20. Kansas St. 7-2 333 22 21. LSU 6-3 265 14 22. Louisville 6-3 240 25 23. South Carolina 6-3 203 – 24. Missouri 7-2 176 – 25. Tulane 8-2 98 –

Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 92, Arizona St. 35, Pittsburgh 18, Louisiana-Lafayette 14, UNLV 10.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.