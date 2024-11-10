The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Oregon (62)
|10-0
|1550
|1
|2. Ohio St.
|8-1
|1484
|3
|3. Texas
|8-1
|1409
|5
|4. Penn St.
|8-1
|1274
|6
|5. Indiana
|10-0
|1273
|8
|6. Tennessee
|8-1
|1270
|7
|7. BYU
|9-0
|1161
|9
|8. Notre Dame
|8-1
|1095
|10
|9. Alabama
|7-2
|1036
|11
|10. Mississippi
|8-2
|966
|16
|11. Georgia
|7-2
|964
|2
|12. Miami
|9-1
|907
|4
|13. Boise St.
|8-1
|839
|12
|14. SMU
|8-1
|788
|13
|15. Texas A&M
|7-2
|674
|15
|16. Army
|9-0
|533
|18
|17. Clemson
|7-2
|524
|19
|18. Colorado
|7-2
|463
|21
|19. Washington St.
|8-1
|456
|20
|20. Kansas St.
|7-2
|333
|22
|21. LSU
|6-3
|265
|14
|22. Louisville
|6-3
|240
|25
|23. South Carolina
|6-3
|203
|–
|24. Missouri
|7-2
|176
|–
|25. Tulane
|8-2
|98
|–
Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 92, Arizona St. 35, Pittsburgh 18, Louisiana-Lafayette 14, UNLV 10.
