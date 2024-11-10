The AP Top 25

Live Radio
The Associated Press

November 10, 2024, 1:59 PM

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Oregon (62) 10-0 1550 1
2. Ohio St. 8-1 1484 3
3. Texas 8-1 1409 5
4. Penn St. 8-1 1274 6
5. Indiana 10-0 1273 8
6. Tennessee 8-1 1270 7
7. BYU 9-0 1161 9
8. Notre Dame 8-1 1095 10
9. Alabama 7-2 1036 11
10. Mississippi 8-2 966 16
11. Georgia 7-2 964 2
12. Miami 9-1 907 4
13. Boise St. 8-1 839 12
14. SMU 8-1 788 13
15. Texas A&M 7-2 674 15
16. Army 9-0 533 18
17. Clemson 7-2 524 19
18. Colorado 7-2 463 21
19. Washington St. 8-1 456 20
20. Kansas St. 7-2 333 22
21. LSU 6-3 265 14
22. Louisville 6-3 240 25
23. South Carolina 6-3 203
24. Missouri 7-2 176
25. Tulane 8-2 98

Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 92, Arizona St. 35, Pittsburgh 18, Louisiana-Lafayette 14, UNLV 10.

