The AP Top 25

The Associated Press

November 3, 2024, 1:59 PM

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Oregon (62) 9-0 1550 1
2. Georgia 7-1 1449 2
3. Ohio St. 7-1 1442 4
4. Miami 9-0 1348 5
5. Texas 7-1 1310 6
6. Penn St. 7-1 1158 3
7. Tennessee 7-1 1150 7
8. Indiana 9-0 1123 13
9. BYU 8-0 1084 9
10. Notre Dame 7-1 1066 8
11. Alabama 6-2 867 14
12. Boise St. 7-1 853 15
13. SMU 8-1 752 20
14. LSU 6-2 707 16
15. Texas A&M 7-2 662 10
16. Mississippi 7-2 653 19
17. Iowa St. 7-1 592 11
18. Army 8-0 468 21
19. Clemson 6-2 447 11
20. Washington St. 7-1 351 22
21. Colorado 6-2 234 23
22. Kansas St. 7-2 227 17
23. Pittsburgh 7-1 203 18
24. Vanderbilt 6-3 130
25. Louisville 6-3 115

Others receiving votes: Missouri 81, South Carolina 58, Tulane 41, UNLV 9, Louisiana-Lafayette 9, Washington 4, Arizona St. 3, Iowa 2, Texas Tech 2.

