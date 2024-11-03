The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Oregon (62)
|9-0
|1550
|1
|2. Georgia
|7-1
|1449
|2
|3. Ohio St.
|7-1
|1442
|4
|4. Miami
|9-0
|1348
|5
|5. Texas
|7-1
|1310
|6
|6. Penn St.
|7-1
|1158
|3
|7. Tennessee
|7-1
|1150
|7
|8. Indiana
|9-0
|1123
|13
|9. BYU
|8-0
|1084
|9
|10. Notre Dame
|7-1
|1066
|8
|11. Alabama
|6-2
|867
|14
|12. Boise St.
|7-1
|853
|15
|13. SMU
|8-1
|752
|20
|14. LSU
|6-2
|707
|16
|15. Texas A&M
|7-2
|662
|10
|16. Mississippi
|7-2
|653
|19
|17. Iowa St.
|7-1
|592
|11
|18. Army
|8-0
|468
|21
|19. Clemson
|6-2
|447
|11
|20. Washington St.
|7-1
|351
|22
|21. Colorado
|6-2
|234
|23
|22. Kansas St.
|7-2
|227
|17
|23. Pittsburgh
|7-1
|203
|18
|24. Vanderbilt
|6-3
|130
|–
|25. Louisville
|6-3
|115
|–
Others receiving votes: Missouri 81, South Carolina 58, Tulane 41, UNLV 9, Louisiana-Lafayette 9, Washington 4, Arizona St. 3, Iowa 2, Texas Tech 2.
