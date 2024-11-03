The AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 2,…

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 2, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Oregon (62) 9-0 1550 1 2. Georgia 7-1 1449 2 3. Ohio St. 7-1 1442 4 4. Miami 9-0 1348 5 5. Texas 7-1 1310 6 6. Penn St. 7-1 1158 3 7. Tennessee 7-1 1150 7 8. Indiana 9-0 1123 13 9. BYU 8-0 1084 9 10. Notre Dame 7-1 1066 8 11. Alabama 6-2 867 14 12. Boise St. 7-1 853 15 13. SMU 8-1 752 20 14. LSU 6-2 707 16 15. Texas A&M 7-2 662 10 16. Mississippi 7-2 653 19 17. Iowa St. 7-1 592 11 18. Army 8-0 468 21 19. Clemson 6-2 447 11 20. Washington St. 7-1 351 22 21. Colorado 6-2 234 23 22. Kansas St. 7-2 227 17 23. Pittsburgh 7-1 203 18 24. Vanderbilt 6-3 130 – 25. Louisville 6-3 115 –

Others receiving votes: Missouri 81, South Carolina 58, Tulane 41, UNLV 9, Louisiana-Lafayette 9, Washington 4, Arizona St. 3, Iowa 2, Texas Tech 2.

