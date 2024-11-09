Tennessee Tech uses defense, quick-strike offense, Baker’s blocked punt return to down Samford 27-7

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Torin Baker returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in the middle of a three-touchdown burst…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Torin Baker returned a blocked punt for a touchdown in the middle of a three-touchdown burst in 3 1/2 minutes as Tennessee Tech beat Samford 27-7 on Saturday.

After a scoreless first half when both teams missed field goals in the nonleague game, the Golden Eagles (5-5) scored on Aidan Littles’ 27-yard run one play after Jalin Shepherd’s interception midway through the third quarter.

After stopping the Bulldogs on their next possession, Miles Cooney blocked a punt and Baker scooped up the loose ball and went 31 yards for a 13-0 lead after the missed extra point.

Two snaps later, Aaron Swafford sacked Samford quarterback Quincy Crittendon and Cayman Spaulding recovered on the Bulldogs’ 16. Jordan Yates got the score with his 1-yard plunge following his 15-yard run up the middle.

Crittendon got the Bulldogs (3-6) on the board with a 20-yard pass to DJ Rias but the Golden Eagles got that back quickly. After two incompletions but also a 15-yard roughing the passer penalty, Tremel Jones went around the left side for a 57-yard touchdown.

Defenses dominated with Tennessee Tech getting 283 yards and Samford 184.

