Taron Dickens throws 5 touchdown passes and Western Carolina outlasts Chattanooga 38-34

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Taron Dickens threw five touchdown passes, the last an 8-yard go-ahead strike to De’Andre Tamarez in…

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Taron Dickens threw five touchdown passes, the last an 8-yard go-ahead strike to De’Andre Tamarez in the fourth quarter, and Western Carolina defeated Chattanooga 38-34 in a key Southern Conference game on Saturday.

Tamarez’ third TD catch of the game capped a seven-play 85-yard drive that gave the Catamounts their 38-34 lead with 7 minutes remaining.

The Mocs ran only nine plays the rest of the game, their final possession ending with an interception in the final minute.

With the win, Western Carolina (5-4, 4-1) remains half a game behind Mercer (8-1, 5-1) in the SoCon standings. Chattanooga (5-4, 4-2) fell to third.

Dickens was 34-of-48 passing for 431 yards — with a completion to 13 different receivers. He was intercepted once and lost a fumble. Tamarez had five receptions for 59 yards.

Luke Schomburg was 14-of-31 passing for 314 yards for the Mocs. He threw two TD passes but was intercepted three times. Chris Domercant had three catches for 101 yards, including a touchdown.

A 38-yard touchdown pass from Schomburg to Domercant and a 75-yard fumble return by Leroy Harris III staked Chattanooga to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

Dickens rallied Western Carolina in the second quarter, throwing TD passes of 15 yards to Isaiah Johnson and 32 yards to Tamarez and Chattanooga led 21-17 at halftime.

Dickens added three TD passes in the second half when the Catamounts outscored the Mocs 21-13.

__ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.