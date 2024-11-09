Targhee Lambson, Kameron Rocha propel Southern Utah past North Alabama 38-26

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Targhee Lambson rushed for 166 yards and three first-half touchdowns, Kameron Rocha returned an interception…

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Targhee Lambson rushed for 166 yards and three first-half touchdowns, Kameron Rocha returned an interception for the only score of the fourth quarter and Southern Utah turned away North Alabama 38-26 on Saturday.

Lambson finished off a 13-play 84-yard drive with an 18-yard touchdown run to put Southern Utah (5-5, 4-2 United Athletic Conference) up 7-0 after one quarter.

Lambson ran it in from 1 and 2 yards out to push the Thunderbirds lead to 21-0 with two minutes left before halftime.

TJ Smith needed two plays to get North Alabama (3-8, 3-5) on the scoreboard before intermission — a 56-yard completion to Kobe Warden followed by a 22-yard scoring toss to Dakota Warfield.

Smith had a 70-yard scoring strike to Justin Luke and a 75-yarder to Takairee Kenebrew to get the Lions within 31-26 after three quarters.

Rocha’s pick-6 was a 49-yarder and came with 10:51 left in the game.

Jackson Berry completed 21 of 31 passes for 230 yards for Southern Utah, including a 33-yard touchdown to Shane Carr that gave the Thunderbirds a 31-13 lead in the third quarter. Gabe Nunez had seven receptions for 94 yards.

Smith finished with a career-high 452 yards on 21-for-34 passing with two interceptions for North Alabama. Kenebrew had five catches for a career-best 187 yards.

